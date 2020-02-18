Xiaomi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker will support voice assistant

Xiaomi has launched Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker in India. This Xiaomi Bluetooth speaker is available for sale on mi.com. Xiaomi’s Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain has announced Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker on Twitter. This Bluetooth speaker is currently available at Mi.com for Rs 1,399 with a 30 percent discount. This Xiaomi speaker will receive a 5W sound, a 20-hour battery and a voice assist. Only the black color option is shown on the website.

Xiaomi’s Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is lightweight and compact in size, so you can take it anywhere with ease. This Bluetooth speaker is compatible with both Android and iO devices and connects via Bluetooth 5.0. The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a 2,000 mAh battery. Xiaomi maintains that this speaker provides 20 hours of music playback. This Xiaomi speaker is equipped with a micro-USB port for charging along with the AUX port. These ports are provided under cover.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is IPX5 Water Resistance. Power buttons and play / pause buttons are provided on one side of the speaker. You can use any voice assistant of your choice, but you must first press the speaker button to turn it on. It also allows you to answer and make calls, it has a microphone. Xiaomi says it’s a high-sensitivity, high-noise-to-signal microphone. This speaker’s frequency response is 20-20KHz. This Bluetooth speaker from Xiaomi offers a limited warranty of 6 months. The lanyard is also provided in the speaker so that you can take it anywhere.