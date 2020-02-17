Machine Tools Market will be growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Machine Tools Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global machine tools market is set to hit US$ 120 Bn mark by 2026.

Market Insights

The overall machine tools market is highly governed by the continually rising industrial manufacturing and processing sector worldwide. The Asia Pacific estimated to remain the frontrunner in the market throughout the forecast period with strong industrial sectors across China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India. The region contributes to more than 50% of the total market value generated worldwide, with China being the largest country-level market. The region has portrayed tremendous growth in the industrial manufacturing sector for the past few decades, making it the largest consumer as well as producer of machine tools. With a rapidly growing manufacturing sector in India and Southeast Asian countries, the region would retain its dominant position in the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the machine tools market is led by a metal cutting segment accounting for more than 60% of the total market value. The segment comprises machine tools such as drilling & boring, lathe, milling & machining centers, grinding, lapping, honing & polishing machines and others. Based on industry verticals, automotive, consumer goods manufacturing and machine tool & parts manufacturing represent the most promising segments. Further, based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market is currently led by the Asia Pacific owing to factors such as a huge industrial sector and a large number of machine tools manufacturers. The market here is mainly backed by China and Japan. With a rapidly growing industrial manufacturing sector in India and Southeast Asia, the region would also exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The overall machine tools market is quite fragmented in nature with the presence of numerous international as well as regional players. This has ensured a competitive environment for market players. New product development is one of the most prominent strategies adopted by major market players. Due to consistently increasing penetration of CNC machines, most of the companies strive to develop more sophisticated automated products in order to maintain a competitive edge. In addition, the expansion of the distribution network is another prominent strategy adopted by the market players.

List of Companies Covered:

3M Company

Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation

Amada Machine Tools

ANCA Pty Ltd.

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

DANOBAT Group

Delapena Group

Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

FANUC Corporation

Junker Group

JTEKT Corporation

Kellenberger & Co. AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Korber AG

Koyo Machinery

Okuma Corporation

Schuler Group

Shenyang Group

Toyoda Americas

WMW Machinery

Market Segmentation:

By Control Type

Conventional Machines

CNC Machines

By Product Type

Metal Cutting Tools Drilling & Boring Machines Lathe Machines Milling & Machining Centers Grinding Lapping, Honing & Polishing Machines Gear Cutting

Metal Forming Tools Bending & Forming Machines Punching & Shearing Machines Metal Working Presses Stamping



By Industry Vertical Type

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing

Consumer Goods Manufacturing (Ceramics, Plastics, Glass, etc.)

Machine Tools & Parts Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Others (Construction, Mining, etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

