Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 8,962.0 Mn by 2026|Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 -2026” the painful diabetic neuropathy drugs market was valued at US$ 4,811.8 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 8,962.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6 % from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Global painful diabetic neuropathy drugs (PDN) market accounted for a market value of US$ 4,811.8 Mn in 2017 and projected to attain a value of US$ 8,962.0 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this market primarily driven by the ever-growing pool of geriatric population with diabetes. The rise in the availability of suitable treatment options and the growing awareness of PDN catalyzes the demand for PDN drugs. With only four drugs currently approved for the management of PDN (Lyrica, Cymbalta, Nucynta and Qutenza), there arises a huge opportunity for new and emerging market players with potential pipeline portfolio. Of the marketed products analyzed, Lyrica accounted for a maximum market share in 2017 and will continue a similar trend through 2026.

The recent approval of Lyrica’s control release formulation in October 2017 further augments its market growth. The PDN drugs market observes the presence of a strong pipeline portfolio, which would facilitate the overall growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. ViroMed Co. Ltd.’s VM202 currently in phase III is the only gene therapy developed with disease-modifying properties. However, the higher pricing of gene therapy could hamper the growth of VM202 in the near future.

With diabetes being a global concern, the PDN drugs market comprises a worldwide outreach. In 2017, North America dominated the market and expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. The availability of approved drugs and the presence of an extensive diabetic patient pool contributed to the overall market growth. Asia Pacific exhibited the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing awareness of PDN and the rise in healthcare expenditure.

The PDN drugs market involves partnerships and licensing agreements that boost the overall market growth. These partnerships enable the global expansion of PDN drugs. For instance, Cymbalta, a first-line PDN therapy drug originally developed by Eli Lilly & Company in collaboration with Shionogi, Inc. marketed in Japan.

Key Market Movements:

Presence of strong product pipeline primarily contributed to the CAGR of this market

With only four product approved for PDN, there arise extensive opportunities for newer industrial players

Rising prevalence of diabetes across geographies increases the risk for PDN thus fuelling the overall market growth

List of Companies Covered:

Pfizer, Inc.

Grunenthal GmbH

Daiichi-Sankyo Company Limited

ViroMed Co. Ltd.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Mallinckrodt, Inc.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type

Drug Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Nucynta/Palexia (Tapentadol)

Lyrica (Pregabalin)

Cymbalta (Duloxetine)

Qutenza (8% Capsaicin patch)

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Anticonvulsants

Opioids

Pipeline Analysis Phase III Molecules Mirogabalin Besylate VM202 AmiKet MR309 Cebranopadol Phase I & Phase II Molecules



By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

