Blood Typing, Grouping, and Infectious Disease Screening Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 7,078.3 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Blood Typing, Grouping, and Infectious Disease Screening Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global blood typing, grouping, and infectious disease screening market was valued at US$ 3,079.8 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 7,078.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global blood typing, grouping, and infectious disease screening market is projected to reach US$ 7,078.3 Mn by 2026 from US$ 3,079.8 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The factors contributing to the market growth include an increase in disposable income, rising population, growing awareness regarding blood donations and blood products. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the cases of syphilis, a disease caused by Treponema pallidum, have increased by 17.6% in 2016 accounting for 8.7 cases per 100,000 population in the United States. Furthermore, the growing rate of infections catalyzes the market growth.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/blood-typing-grouping-and-infectious-disease-screening-market

According to the HIV.gov (a portal managed by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and supported by the Secretary’s Minority AIDS Initiative Fund (SMAIF)), the burden of HIV cases at the end of 2016 was reported around 36.7 million globally among which 2.1 million patients are less than 15 years of age. The global incident cases of HIV in 2016 were reported around 1.8 million that makes around 5,000 infections per day. The global blood typing, grouping, and infectious disease screening market is segmented based on the test type, product type, infectious agent, and geography.

Based on the test type, the global market is segmented into ABO grouping, immunoassay screening and nucleic acid testing (NAT). In 2017, the market was dominated by the ABO grouping segment owing to the growing demand for blood & blood products, a growing number of trauma cases and increasing usage of ABO blood grouping across other industries. Furthermore, the NAT segment is identified as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Based on the product type, the global market is segmented into kits, consumables, and instruments. In 2017, the consumables segment led to the global market. Based on the infectious agent, the cytomegalovirus (CMV) led the market in 2017 owing to the huge burden of infection cases.

Based on the geographical segmentation, in 2017, North America led the global market with over 34% of the share, in terms of value. The supremacy of North America is attributed to the awareness among the public regarding blood donations and infectious diseases. Furthermore, the treatment cost is higher compared to other parts of the world thereby making NA contribute majorly by value as compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period followed by Latin America. Developing countries in these regions are the most potential markets such as India and Brazil that offer huge opportunities to the manufacturers.

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several local and international manufacturers. No clear market leader is identified and the shares are distributed among the key players present in the market. The international players accounted for more shares than local players due to high market penetration, vast geographical outreach, and diverse product portfolio.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59160

List of Companies Covered:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Grifols S.A

Immucor, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Quotient Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Test Type Segment

ABO Grouping

Immunoassay Screening

Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT)

By Product Type Segment

Instruments

Consumables

Kits

By Infectious Agent Segment

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Human T-Lymphotropic Virus (HTLV)

Treponema pallidum (T. palladium)

Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi)

West Nile virus (WNV)

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Other Agents

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59160