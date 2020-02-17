Vasculitis Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 601.2 Mn By 2026|Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Vasculitis Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global vasculitis treatment market was valued at US$ 365.1 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 601.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Vasculitis is a heterogeneous disease that has common clinical manifestations such as fibrinoid necrosis and inflammation of the blood vessels. The manifestation differs depending on the size of the blood vessel. It is potentially life-threatening disease, however, if diagnosed early with immediate medical intervention the survival rate for one year increases to almost 90%. Large vessel vasculitis majorly consists of giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis that are highly prevalent in Norway and Germany.

Medium vessel vasculitis comprises polyarteritis nodusa which affects all age group and mostly half of the diagnosed cases have been related to HBV infection. Kawasaki disease is mostly seen in children below 4 years of age majorly affecting the coronary artery. Small vessel vasculitis comprises antineutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibodies (ANCA) associated vasculitis, Churg-Strauss syndrome, and microscopic polyangiitis, they usually occur in the small blood vessels innervating organs such as kidneys and lungs.

Biologics are leading the drug class segment due to better clinical outcomes in patients suffering from ANCA associated vasculitis and promising biological drugs in the pipeline with enhanced drug safety and efficacy. Cyclophosphamide is still the drug of choice for the treatment of vasculitis used in combination with prednisolone globally, highly recommended in patients showing resistance to rituximab treatment.

Large vessel vasculitis dominated the disease type segment in 2017 on account of the increasing number of immunocompromised patients suffering from large vessel vasculitis and rising prevalence of CD4 T cell-mediated Takayasu vasculitis in the Caucasian population. Small vessel vasculitis is anticipated to showcase impressive growth in the near future due to the rising prevalence of ANCA associated small vessel vasculitis in the Mongolian population and the rise in the occurrence of leukocytoclastic vasculitis with palpable purpura due to post-viral syndromes and drugs.

North America dominated the vasculitis treatment market owing to the rising prevalence of large vessel vasculitides such as giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis, developed healthcare infrastructure and domicile to key players actively engaged in the drug discovery for vasculitis treatment. The Asia Pacific is set to register excellent growth during the forecast period due to an increasing number of geriatric populations suffering from small vessel vasculitis, proactive government initiatives to expedite the research activities related to vasculitis treatment and increasing disposable income making it affordable for the ailing patient to receive optimum treatment.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of blood vessel inflammatory diseases

Technological advancement in the diagnostic kits resulting in accurate diagnosis of vasculitis due to overlapping disease manifestation with other inflammatory diseases

Recent FDA approved biologics contributing towards the growth of Vasculitis treatment market

