Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,320.8 Mn by 2026 | Credence Research

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Seborrheic Keratosis Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026”, the global seborrheic keratosis treatment market is expected to reach US$ 1,320.8 Mn by 2026.

Market Insights

The global seborrheic keratosis treatment market expected to reach US$ 1,320.8 Mn by 2026. Seborrheic keratosis is one of the most common benign skin growths in adults and its prevalence rises with the increasing age. These growths are normally painless and can be left untreated; however, they could be bothersome depending on size and location, and for aesthetic or cosmetic reasons. The exact cause of seborrheic keratosis is unknown, yet the incidence is directly proportional with advancing age. Seborrheic keratosis also tends to run in heredity. In 2014, seborrheic keratosis was estimated to affect 83 million people and dermatologists reported an average diagnosis of 155 patients per month with the disease in the United States.

Growing preference for cosmetic and aesthetic quotient and high prevalence of seborrheic keratosis are observed to be the key factors driving the seborrheic keratosis treatment market. Although surgical treatments are available in the market to treat seborrheic keratosis, a topical solution (40% hydrogen peroxide – Eskata by Aclaris Therapeutics) is approved by the FDA in 2017, which may augment the market growth due to expected improvement in treatment adherence. Furthermore, Aclaris Therapeutics has also filed an application in the European regulatory agencies for approval. The approval of the topical solution along with the ongoing research for other therapeutics will contribute to the growth of the seborrheic keratosis treatment market during the forecast period.

The global seborrheic keratosis treatment market is segmented into surgical treatments and topical solution treatments. Surgical treatments segment is further categorized into cryosurgery, electrocautery, curettage, and laser ablation. Topical solution treatment segment includes the currently approved 40% hydrogen peroxide solution. While destructive treatments such as cryotherapy and curettage will remain the gold standard for seborrheic keratosis treatment, new therapies such as laser beam treatment and topical applications are anticipated to achieve more efficiency with comfort and convenience for patients.

Based on geographical segmentation, North America dominated the global market with more than 30% market share in 2017, and projected to hold its dominance during the forecast period. High prevalence of seborrheic keratosis and adoption of advanced treatment technologies in the region drives the North America market. Asia Pacific and Latin America markets are anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to phenomenal growth in demand for skin care and aesthetic products in the regions.

List of Companies Covered:

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Cortex Technology ApS

CryoConcepts LP

Cryoswiss GmbH

DRE Medical, Inc.

EpiPharm AG

H&O Equipments SA

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Wallach Surgical Devices, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type Segment

Surgical Treatment Cryosurgery Electrocautery Curettage Laser Ablation

Topical Solution Treatment

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

Which are the prominent segments in seborrheic keratosis treatment?

What will be the effect of topical solution approval by FDA on global market?

What are the current market trends in the seborrheic keratosis treatment industry and valuable growth opportunities for the players?

Which prominent geographies are appropriate for product launch?

Which segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period?

What is the size of North America seborrheic keratosis treatment market, and how the other regional markets stand in the global competition?

