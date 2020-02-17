Urology Endoscopes Market will be growing at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Urology Endoscopes Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global urology endoscopes market was valued at US$ 871.0 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 1,848.4 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 8.68% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Urology endoscope technology is undergoing tremendous up-gradation wherein miniaturization of the optical technology will constitute the future of surgical procedures. Tiny nanobiotics and nano-bots shall be released in the bloodstream to target the malignancies in the urology region. Ureteroscopes have been coupled with metal oxide conductor technology which has improved vision and drastically reduced surgical timings in the management of renal calculi.

Resectoscopes are widely used by a urologist for the diagnosis of urethral endothelium. Saline resectoscopes are useful in the treatment of voids in the urinary bladder and preventing TURP syndrome. Cystoscopes are available in different sizes with specialized ergonomic designs for the diagnosis and treatment of hematuria and interstitial cystitis. Ureteroscopes are finding a huge therapeutic application in the diagnosis and treatment of urolithiasis.

Urethral and urinary bladder complications are more frequent owing to the rising incidence of urinary tract infection and unsafe sex. Mucosal wall scarring results in hematuria and painful micturition. Urolithiasis is occurring at a rapid pace due to the rising prevalence of hypercalciuria and uric acid-enriched dietary intake.

North America is the leader in the urology endoscopes market owing to its evolved healthcare infrastructure performing accurate diagnosis and increasing the number of patients suffering from lower urinary tract infection. Technical advancement in the lenses and camera utilized in urology endoscopes has led to the emergence of domestic players creating a competitive environment for key players in the Asia Pacific region. A supportive regulatory environment for urology endoscopes contributes to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Key Market Movements:

An increasing number of patients suffering from renal complications such as urinary bladder injuries and renal calculi

Technical advancement in the lenses and camera utilized for visualization and latest ergonomic design drives the demand for new urology endoscopes

A supportive regulatory environment for urology endoscopes in developing countries contributes to market growth.

List of Companies Covered:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc.

Covidien Plc

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.

Invendo Medical GmbH

Karl Storz GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens Healthcare

Stryker Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Device Type

Resectoscopes

Cystoscopes

Ureteroscopes

By Application Type

Urethral Malignancies

Urinary Bladder Malignancies

Urolithiasis

Glomerulonephritis

Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

