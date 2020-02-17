Bicycle Frames Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Bicycle Frames Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, bicycle frames market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Rising concerns pertaining to air pollution coupled with increasing health awareness among people across the world have led to the growing popularity of bicycles in recent years. A significant portion of the population has been preferring usage of bicycles over other modes of transport for a regular commute. In addition, rising demand for bicycles for various sports and recreational activities has further boosted the demand for bicycles. Numerous end users of bicycles have shown a growing interest in bicycle frames made from advanced material such as carbon fiber and titanium in order to achieve a higher level of robustness and stability in riding. Furthermore, various bicycle enthusiasts have been working towards building their own customized bikes by procuring and installing individual components such as bicycle frames. With the growing adoption of bicycles across the world, the demand for bicycle frames is expected to continue during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/bicycle-frames-market

Competitive Insights:

The global bicycle frames market is fragmented in nature with numerous providers operating all across the world. However, major manufacturers of bicycle frames are concentrated in the Asia Pacific region leveraging lower labor and material costs in countries such as China, Taiwan and India, among others. These players cater to a large amount of demand from bicycle brands located in various parts of the world. North America and Europe are home to specialized manufacturers of bicycle frames which offer customized solutions to their end-users.

Key Trends:

Increasing use of carbon fiber and titanium for manufacturing of bicycle frames

Large concentration of bicycle frame manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region

Increasing labor costs in developing countries coupled with the rising trend of local production driving manufacturers back to North America and Europe regions

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58960

List of Companies Covered:

ADK Technology Limited

Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd.

Cicli Pinarello SRL

Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.

Felt Racing, LLC

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ideal Bike Corporation

Kona Bikes

Pinion GmbH

Quest Composite Technology Corporation

SCOTT Sports SA

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

TOPKEY CORPORATION

Velocite Tech Co Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Mountain Bikes

Road Bikes

Children’s Bikes

Folding Bikes

Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58960

Related reports on our portal

☛ Bicycle Tires Market By Product Type (Tubed Tires, Tubeless Tires, Airless Tires), By Application (On-Road Application, All Terrain Application) – Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis 2017 – 2025

☛ Folding Bicycles Market By Material (Aluminum, Steel, Carbon Fiber and Titanium), By Number of Gears (Single Speed and Multi-speed) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026