Strippable Coatings Market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Global Strippable Coatings Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026.” the market for strippable coatings is expected to expand to CAGR by 7.2% from 2018 to 2026. The growing use of UV-Curable Strippable Coatings in multiple end-use applications is driving the market growth.

Market Insights

Strippable coatings are protective coatings that, when applied to coated and uncoated surfaces, form a non-stick, tough, temporary film after drying. These coatings are designed in such a way as to enter the surface contaminants physically and chemically due to their excellent cohesion properties, leaving no residue on removal from the surface. Extensive use of peel-enabled coatings to remove micro-sized particles from surfaces such as metals, ceramics, polymers, and optical surfaces has increased product demand.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the recent development of UV curable peelable coatings with the presence of zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Increased use of these coatings, due to their less curing time and superior film properties, increases product demand. The increased use of UV coatings in aerospace applications such as metal protection in harsh chemical milling operations is driving the market growth. In addition, these coatings are resistant to the attack of aggressive acids and alkaline chemicals, thus providing protection against chemical corrosion.

Competitive Insights

The strippable/peelable coatings are one of the latest trends in the coatings industry. The market players are involved in the advancement of technologies which is leading to innovative product developments. For instance, AkzoNobel in collaboration with UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) has recently launched temporary peelable camouflage coatings for military applications. These coatings have served the purpose of paint removal, decontamination of chemical agents and rapid camouflage change and have surged the market growth by discarding the conventional, messy and tedious process of removing the coating with solvents, chemicals, and abrasion.

Key Trends

Increasing demand for strippable coatings in the aerospace industry

Rising demand for UV-curable coatings owing to its less curing time

The Asia Pacific offers huge market growth potential

List of Companies Covered:

Cal-West Specialty Coatings

Covestro

DuPont

Evans Coatings

General Chemical Corporation

Holman Paints

Kraton Corporation

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Spraylat International

Other Notable Players

Market Segmentation:

By Resin Type

Vinyl

Acrylic

Cellulosic

Polyethylene

By Technology Type

Solvent Based

Water-Based

Hot-Melt

Others

By Application Type

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Aerospace

Ship Building

Construction

Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

