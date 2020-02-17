Google Pixel 5 XL leaked, displaying unique triple camera setup

Now leaks and renders of this Google Pixel 5 XL-related device have emerged. The first renders illustrate Google’s next flagship phone design. A triple camera setup is visible on the device’s rear panel in the latest Pixel 5 XL leaks. Google is currently focussing on Pixel 4A.

Leaks associated with the new flagship of Google can only be seen as hints at present. YouTuber John Prosser shared the renders of the smartphone on the front page of the Tech Channel so the original device could be quite different from this concept. Tech YouTuber has said in a video that Google is working on three different designs pertaining to this device. One of those designs has leaked in the render, the other two designs on the rear panel may have a square camera module.

In the leaked render the rear camera setup of the smartphone looks like a robot’s face. While it may be a unique design for some users, the latest iPhone camera can be as strange and unsightly for some. As with the previous Google flagship, this camera module can also be given a glossy finish. A mate glass finish can also be seen on the phone’s rear panel at the same time. The video states that Google Engineers will finalize the design of the Pixel 5 series within the next one or two months.

Speaking of the flagship Google launched last year, both its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL phones have a 90Hz refresh rate screen. Talk about screen size so Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch OLED display that has a 1080 P+ resolution. At the same time, a 6.3-inch display was provided in Pixel 4XL. Both smartphones have a 19:9 aspect ratio. Both models get a 90Hz refresh rate. If you don’t do anything special on the phone, then the refresh rate will change to 60Hz so you can improve the battery backup.