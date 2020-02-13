WhatsApp’s worldwide 2 Billion users, Facebook still number 1

Popular WhatsApp messaging app has gotten a big spot. WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, has announced it has more than 2 billion users worldwide. WhatsApp now stands behind Facebook in the case of active users, which has 2,4 billion users. WhatsApp revealed two years ago that it has 1.5 billion users. Facebook users crossed the 2 billion mark in June 2017. WhatsApp did not however confirm how many users it currently has in India. The number of WhatsApp users in India reached 400 million in July last year and India is WhatsApp’s biggest market.

WhatsApp at the top in messaging market:

With 2 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp is top in the instant messaging market. At the same time, most of the WeChat users that compete with WhatsApp are in China. WeChat used to have 1 billion users a year ago. In this case, as regards number of users, WeChat is far behind WhatsApp at present. In October last year the number of users of another WhatsApp Telegram competitor was 300 million. According to a report the total number of users of over-the-top (OTT) telephone-based messaging platforms can reach 3 billion by 2022.

2 billion users:

WhatsApp began operations in 2009. After this the number of WhatsApp users has been steadily increasing year after year. The number of active WhatsApp users worldwide in April 2014 stood at 500 million, reaching 60 crore by August 2014. In February 2017, the company said that by WhatsApp now 120 crore people all over the world are connecting with their friends and family. This figure increased to 150 crores in December 2017 and according to the latest figures the number of WhatsApp users worldwide rose to 2 billion in February 2020.

No compromise with security:

WhatsApp said we’re excited to share in a blog post that WhatsApp supports more than two billion users around the world. WhatsApp has stressed encryption in its global announcement that strong encryption is a necessity of modern life. WhatsApp said it won’t compromise the security, because it will make people less secure. Personal conversation was once possible only face-to-face, the company said in a statement, but now it can be in the long distance through instant chat and video calling.

WhatsApp said strong encryption acts as an endless digital lock which protects from users information sent to WhatsApp. Also, protecting them against hackers and criminals.