MWC 2020: Coronavirus scare, cancelation of the biggest tech event

The threat of the Corona virus spreading throughout the world after China is also impacting the technology industry. Because of this virus, MWC 2020, the biggest tech event in the world to be held in Barcelona, also had to be canceled. The MWC (Mobile World Congress) event was scheduled to take place from February 24-27. In fact, due to the corona virus threat, several large companies have refused to attend this event, after which the GSM Association decided to cancel the event this year.

Each year MWC takes place in Barcelona, Spain, in February. It is the world’s largest event in the telecoms sector. Many big and small businesses including sponsors have already announced that they will not be taking part in this event. Vodafone recently also said the company is monitoring reports relating to the corona virus. The company has decided not to join this year’s MWC after seeing World Health Organization’s recently issued warning. Nokia, HMD Global, LG, Vivo, Sony, Amazon, Tanla Solutions and others had announced their withdrawal from MWC earlier. More than 1 lakh visitors were expected to attend this tech event, which would include between 5000 and 6000 Chinese visitors.

Companies such as Xiaomi, Realme and Huawei have recently confirmed they are taking part in this event. Xiaomi and Realme also held their device launch events just prior to MWC. But now that the event is officially cancelled, we’re going to have to wait for those companies ‘ statement.