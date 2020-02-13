Mixed Reality Market will be growing at a CAGR of 53.9% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Mixed Reality Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” The mixed reality market was valued at US$ 75 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3417.64 million for a CAGR of 53.9% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Investment in platforms, devices and software ecosystem will spur revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Mixed reality represents the controlled collision of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and the technology of the Internet of Things. Mixed reality combines both digital and physical objects together, and their data can coexist and interact with each other. Mixed reality market growth is fuelled by factors, including investment in devices, platforms and software systems, to replace keyboards and display panels with a completely new pattern of communication and collaboration.

The combination of factors includes reduced call-out time for maintenance, enhanced quality control, improved employee training, an increase in the adoption of mixed reality in the gaming and entertainment industries, and minimization of skilled labor shortages, among others, are collectively reinforcing mixed-reality market growth.

Industrial Developments

• In February 2019, Microsoft launched HoloLens 2, a next-gen wearable holographic smart glasses, which offers immersive experience and cloud and AI services from Microsoft.

Key Market Movements

• Globally, the mixed reality market is growing at a CAGR of more than 45% for the period from 2019 to 2027

• North America is leading the mixed reality market in terms of revenue with more than 30% of market revenue. This can be associated with the rising adoption of mixed reality devices in industries such as media & entertainment, and construction among others. In addition, advances in technology including 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) are bolstering the market growth.

• Growing awareness of advanced technology along with content availability, are some of the key driving forces of the mixed reality market.

• MR is in its emerging stage and companies are increasingly investing in R&D operations and setting up centers to develop and analyze innovative technologies and gain a competitive advantage.

List of Companies Covered:

• HTC Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Facebook, Inc.

• Apple, Inc.

• Google, Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Accenture

• Dell Technologies

• Magic Leap, Inc.

• Amber Garage, Inc.

Report Scope by Segments

By Component Segment

• Hardware

• Software

By Application Segment

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• Entertainment

• Automotive

• Others (E-commerce & Retail)

By Geography Segment

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

