Samsung’s launched Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, knowing price and features

Samsung’s launched its new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. The phone was launched to San Francisco’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The new foldable phone from Samsung is quite different from the previous Galaxy fold. The Galaxy Z features a flip-clamshell design. The clamshell design was previously seen in Motorola’s 2019 Moto Razr foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a special ultra-thin glass made by Samsung that protects its screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip’s specifications include a 6.7-inch Full HD + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with 425 ppi and 21.9:9 aspect ratio. The phone’s small secondary cover display is 1.06 inches. The phone’s principal display comes with a punch-hole design. In this, you’ll get a selfie camera with 10 megapixels. The phone has an ultra-wide 12-megapixel sensor on the outside, and a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. This camera has OIS support and an 8X digital zoom.

The most important thing about the phone is it turns 90 degrees for video shooting or clicking on a photo. In this phone, which comes with OneUI based on Android 10 operating system, Snapdragon 855+ Processor was given. This phone, introduced in 8 GB RAM option, is equipped with a 3,300mAh battery.

Speaking of the size, when folded this phone becomes 87.4×73.6×17.33 mm and when unfolded 167.3×73.6×7.2 mm. The phone is also equipped with a special built-in Flex Mode UI, which was prepared by the company in cooperation with Google. It can be enabled via’ Hideaway Hinge’ on the phone. With its help, users can open the phone at different angles. The company claims the phone can be comfortably opened and closed 2 lakh times.

Speaking of the price is the company’s new foldable phone, i.e. Galaxy Z Flip is a little less expensive than the previous foldable phone. Samsung launched it at a $1380 price. Phone sales will be available from 14 February in the select market. No information was given regarding when to buy this phone in India.