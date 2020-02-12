Samsung launch Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, what’s the difference between the three

Samsung has launched its flagship S series of three new smartphones-Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. They had been launched at a San Francisco event. The same processor was used on all three smartphones, though in terms of features such as camera, display and battery, they are different from each other. Samsung Galaxy S20 is this series ‘ cheapest phone while Galaxy S20 Ultra is that series ‘ top model. The new phones come with features such as 120Hz display, at least 8 GB of RAM, 8 K recording video and 5G. Here we will tell you about the difference between all three smartphones.

Infinity-O display was given on all three smartphones, although their sizes differ. A 6.2-inch Quad HD+ display is available at the Samsung Galaxy S20. It has 3200×1440 pixel resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. This display is available in Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra sizes of 6.7 inches, and 6.9 inches.

CPU And Memory:

All three phones received the same processor. It has a 64-bit octa-core processor with 7 nm. These smartphones will come with two processor types, one of which will receive Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, while the other will receive Exynos 990 processor. Among devices that will come in India, Exynos 990 Processor may be given. The smartphones Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. At the same time, smartphones Galaxy S20 Ultra come with 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage.

Camera:

Samsung Galaxy S20 has both rear triple camera and rear quad camera setup. A 64MP telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide angle 12-megapixel lens are featured in the Galaxy S20. The camera gets a digital zoom with 3X hybrid and 30X zoom. The Galaxy S20 + features a 64MP telephoto lens, a wide-angle12-megapixel lens, an ultra-wide angle 12-megapixel lens, and a deep sensor. Also included in this camera is 3X hybridzoom and 30X digital zoom. The S20 Ultra is the most potent camera. It is equipped with a 48MP telephoto lens, a 108MP wide angle lens, an ultra-wide angle 12MP lens and a depth sensor. It gets 10X digital zoom and 100X hybrid zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 + have a selfie camera measuring 10 megapixels. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a selfie camera of 40 megapixels. Those three phones ‘ rear camera records 8 K of video.

Battery:

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 25W fast charging 4000mAh battery and the Samsung Galaxy S20 + has a 25W fast charging 5000mAh battery. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 5,000mAh fast charging battery with 45W.

Price:

The company priced $999.99 for the Samsung Galaxy S20, $1199 for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and $1399 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. As of 6 March these three smartphones will be on sale on the global market. The company said nothing about its launch and price in India though.