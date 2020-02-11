Smartphone Sensors Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global Smartphone Sensors Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall smartphone sensors market had registered a market value of US$ 50.55 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.60 % during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The smartphone manufacturers are focusing on the development of display, biometrics, battery performance, camera, gaming, and other hardware performance are major concerns for them, which is leading to the development of new sensors in the market. The high-quality sensors plays a vital role in increasing the sales of smartphones. Moreover, various smartphone manufacturing companies are focusing on partnership and acquisition with the sensors manufacturing companies to enhance their R&D capabilities.

In January 2019, Samsung launched the smallest image sensors Isocell Slim 3T2 for their mid-range smartphones which is 5.1mm diagonally. This image sensor has been developed to provide image quality with 20-million active 0.8μm-sized pixels. Moreover, Isocell Plus technology, the sensor is capable to capture efficient light and produces improved and accurate color. This is developed to improve camera quality.

Based on type, the smartphone sensors market has been segmented as biometric sensors, image sensors, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, GPS, ambient light sensor, and others. The image sensors segment held the largest share in the segment in 2018 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for the high quality cameras in the mid-range smartphones is driving the growth of image sensors in the global market. However, the biometric sensors are expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to integration face recognization, fingerprint recognization and others is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the second position in the smartphone sensors market during 2018 and was expected to grow with a significant market CAGR during the forecast period due to the development of new technologies and features in the smartphone is driving the market growth. Similarly, North America has smartphone manufacturing companies such as Motorola, Apple Inc. and others which are investing heavily in the development of a new Smartphone which is contributing to the growth of the smartphone sensors market.

Report Scope by Segments

By Type Segment

• Biometric Sensors

• Image Sensors

• Accelerometer

• Gyroscope

• Magnetometer

• GPS

• Ambient Light Sensor

• Others

By Applications Segment

• High End

• Mid-range

• Low End

By Geography Segment

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of smartphone sensors in 2018 and forecast up to 2027?

Which is the largest regional market mid-range in its application segment?

What are the major trends followed in the smartphone market across different regions?

Who is the key smartphone companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading smartphone companies in the market?

