3D Printing in Eyewear Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2.56 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR of 24.42% from 2019 to 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global 3D printing in eyewear market is expected to reach US$ 2.56 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 24.42% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Advancement in Additive Manufacturing Technology is driving the 3D printing in Eyewear Market

The eyewear industry is jumping to the next level with the advancement in manufacturing technology such as 3D printing. It is estimated that global 3D printing in eyewear market will show strong growth owing to advancements in additive manufacturing (AM) technology. Also, the market is expected to experience rapid growth on account of technologically advanced products such as augmented reality (AR) visors and virtual reality (VR) headsets and its rapid penetration in the young generation.

Overall, the global 3D printing in the eyewear market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.42% from 2019 to 2027. With the technological advancement in 3D printing, mass customization of eyewear along with digital mass production, the global 3D printing in eyewear market is going to benefit in the long run. Additionally, companies such as Protos Eyewear, Sculpteo are providing design software for online customization of eyewear, thereby making eyewear 3D printing more sustaining.

The overall 3D printing in eyewear market is fairly competitive in nature with market players focused on technological up-gradation and partnership. In addition, advancement in technologies is further expected to create investment opportunities in the market.

Industrial Developments

• In April 2018, EnvisionTEC, Inc. launched its strongest and highly durable new material, E-RigidForm. It enables the company to 3D print the world’s longest resin chain in a single piece. With this new launch and partnership with Henkel, EnvisionTEC, Inc. is expected to increase its market share.

• In February 2019, Luxexcel Group announced the advancement of its 3D printing technology from the pilot phase to commercial printing. In the last 12 months, the company had printed 5000 lenses on its VisionPlatforms™ which are installed in the U.S.A. and Europe.

Report Scope by Segments

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the 3D printed eyewear market is growing at a CAGR of 24.42% for the period from 2019 to 2027.

• Based on technology, the powder bed fusion segment captured nearly 65% market share in 2018. Powder bed fusion technology does not require support that enables the production of any complex shape. Further, it can build large volumes that are large enough to fit several dozen full size frames in a single print job. Also, a large range of materials can be used and the process is relatively inexpensive and is suitable for visual models and prototypes.

• On the basis of geography, North America was the largest regional market for 3D printed eyewear market in 2018. The region is not only technologically advanced but is home to major companies involved in the additive manufacturing of eyewear.

List of Companies Covered:

• Carbon, Inc.

• EnvisionTEC, Inc.

• Luxexcel Group

• Netlook, Inc.

• MONOQOOL

• Protos Eyewear

• Boulton Eyewear

• JINS Eyewear US, Inc.

• Materialise

• LUXOTTICA GROUP

By Product Segment

• Sunglasses/Goggles

• Spectacles (Frames & Lenses)

• Others (AR/VR Visors, Sports Visors, etc.)

By Technology Segment

• Polymer Powder Bed Fusion

• Material Jetting

• Vat Photopolymerization

• Filament Extrusion

By Material Type

• Nylon-12

• Titanium

• Others (Alumide, Photo-polymer, etc.)

By Geography Segment

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

• What was the market size of 3D printing in eyewear market in 2018 and forecast up to 2027?

• What are the key factors driving the global 3D printing in eyewear market?

• What are the key market trends and high-growth opportunities observed in the 3D printing in eyewear market?

• Which is the largest regional market for 3D printing in eyewear market?

• Which segment will grow at a faster pace? Why?

• Which region will drive the market growth? Why?

• Which players are leading the 3D printing in eyewear market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players operating in the market?

