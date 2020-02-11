Structural Health Monitoring Market will be growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Structural Health Monitoring Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global structural health monitoring market was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 19.0 percent during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Cost reduction due to the technological advancement of the structural health system during the forecast period is driven by the structural health monitoring market. Structural health monitoring includes a wide range of sensing technologies for the analysis of a wide range of real-time data. The system helps to analyze and maintain the health of structures such as structures, bridges, dams, wind turbines, sports ground, and heavy machinery. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the infrastructure sector has increased the worldwide demand for structural monitoring systems. The various structural health monitoring aids will mark a significant increase in the market for structural health monitoring during the forecast period.

On the basis of the offer, the hardware segment will hold a significant share during the forecast period. Hardware, in particular, is an important part of the structural health monitoring system. It helps to measure the physical properties of any structure under observation. On the basis of the data recorded, decisions are taken on the basis of the corrective actions relating to the structure. The hardware segment also includes sensors, data acquisition systems, cables, cabinets, etc. The demand for these products has been rising over the last few years due to low costs. We, therefore, expect the hardware segment to be the largest segment in the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominates the market for structural health surveillance in 2018. North America holds more than 33% of the global market for SHM. Huge losses due to infrastructural changes. The Asia Pacific will hold more than 20% during the forecast period and will be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Advanced infrastructure, support from different governments in the region and the need for effective solutions for the conservation of infrastructure facilities will stimulate the market demand for structural health monitoring in the region. As a result, we expect the Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly during the forecast period 2019-2027.

List of Companies Covered:

Advitam, Inc.

COWI A/S

Digitexx Data Systems, Inc.

Geocomp Corp.

Geokon Inc.

Geosig Ltd.

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik

Nova Metrix LLC

Sodis Lab

Strainstall UK Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Offering Type

• Hardware

o Sensors

o Data Acquisition Systems

• Software

• Service

o Pre-installation

o Post-installation

By Technology Type

• Wired

• Wireless

By Vertical Type

• Civil Infrastructure

• Aerospace & Defense

• Energy

• Mining

• Others (Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Transportation, and Marine Structures)

By Geography Segment

• North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of structural health monitoring in 2018 and forecast up to 2027?

Which is the largest regional market for structural health monitoring?

What are the major trends followed in overall structural health monitoring across different regions?

Who are the key structural health monitoring companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading structural health monitoring companies in the market?

