Content Analytics Market | Top Players are Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, HPE Company, and others.

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Content Analytics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019–2027”, the global content analytics market was valued at US$ 2.34 billion in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 21.5 percent over the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global content analytics market is driven by a massive increase in business content and the growing use of advanced analytics along with competitive intelligence worldwide. The use of business analytics and business intelligence practices with digital content is known as content analysis. Content Analytics helps businesses to make important business decisions by providing enriched information. Increased risk & compliance management and the merging of text analytics with Big Data are some of the other key factors driving market growth. Another important factor for the growth of the market is the wide adoption of content analytics in the industry. The transformation of all emerging economies towards digitization is another major driver of market growth. As a result, we predict that the market will grow dramatically during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the market is divided into text analytics, video analytics, speech recognition & language analyzers, clustering engines & categorizers and social media analytics. The text analysis segment was dominant in 2018. The text analytics segment contributed around 27 percent of the world market share of revenue in the same year. The segment is dominated by significant importance among organizations. Text analytics is widely used to obtain insights from massive unstructured data collected by organizations through contracts, patents, emails, messages, survey responses, and others. By adopting text analytics, prominent process organizations have become more productive and profitable. On the basis of all these factors, we assume that the segment continues to dominate the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominates the content analytics market, supported by Europe and the Asia Pacific, in 2018. North America contributed to the global revenue share of around 33% in the same year. The adoption of rapid technological advances, along with the presence of major market players such as Oracle Corporation, Google, Inc., and others, are key factors in North America’s dominance. Extensive acceptance of digitization in developed countries, such as the United States, is another major factor in the region’s dominance. On the other hand, we estimate that Asia Pacific will grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising digitization in emerging economies such as Indonesia, China, India, and others.

List of Companies Covered:

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

SAS

SAP

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems

HPE

OpenText Corporation

Clarabridge, Inc.

Nice Systems

Market Segmentation

By Deployment Model Type

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

By Application Type

• Text Analytics

• Video Analytics

• Speech Recognition and Language Analyzers

• Clustering Engines and Categorizers

• Social Media Analytics

By End-user Type

• BFSI

• Retail

• Telecom

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel

• Others (Manufacturing, Government, etc.)

By Geography Segment

• North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of content analytics in 2018 and forecast up to 2027?

Which is the largest regional market for content analytics?

What are the major trends followed in overall content analytics across different regions?

Who are the key content analytics companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading content analytics companies in the market?

