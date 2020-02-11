Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market | Top Players are Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks, Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation and others.

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) market worldwide was valued at US$ 1.84 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 36.0% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The development of new applications and technologies across the globe is driving the growth for software defined perimeter (SDP) market worldwide. Software defined perimeter (SDP), is a security system based on the approach that diminishes network-based attacks. In order to protect the data stored in the cloud and other data centers, a dynamic perimeter on the network is created. The prerequisite for security system, growing, cloud based services and digitalization has supported the demand for software defined perimeter (SDP) market. As a result of the aforementioned factors, we expect that the software defined perimeter (SDP) market will show remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Some Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Segments:

Enforcement Point: Based on it, the software defined perimeter (SDP) market is led by the gateway segment in 2018. Further, the end-point segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace. An endpoint is an IP enabled device that includes tablets, smart phones, and laptops which are used to access customer applications and workloads. In SDP the endpoint is accredited by the controller and then is allowed to connect to the anticipated server. The solution establishes the link and confines other endpoints to interfere with the network by safeguarding it from malware and illicit users. Thus we expect that the end-point segment will be the fastest expanding segment during the forecast period.

Geography: North America dominates the software defined perimeter (SDP) market in 2018. The adoption of cloud based technology in the region and technological advancements is driving the growth of the software defined perimeter (SDP) market in the region. Further, Asia Pacific shall be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region is a manufacturing hub for smartphones that supports the telecom industry in the region. Owing to stringent government regulations and IT security compliances in the region, the demand for software defined perimeter is flourishing. Thus, we expect that the Asia Pacific region will grow significantly during the forecast period 2019-2027.

List of Companies Covered:

• Intel Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Juniper Networks

• Fortinet Inc.

• Symantec Corporation

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Catbird Networks Inc.

• Certes Networks

• EMC RSA

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Recent Industry Updates:

• Pulse Secure Adds Software-Defined Perimeter, Protects Hybrid IT

• InstaSafe Deploys Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) to Protect Business & Financial Services Customers

Market Segmentation

By Component Type

• Solution

Security

Control automation and orchestration solution

Security compliance and policy management

Performance management and reporting

• Service

Support and maintenance

Training and education

Integration and testing

Consulting

By Enforcement Point Type

• Gateway

• Controller

• End Point

By Deployment Model Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud-based

By Organization Size Type

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End User Type

• Government

• IT Enabled Services

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Cloud Service Providers

By Geography Segment

• North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of software defined perimeter (SDP) in 2018 and forecast up to 2027?

Which is the largest regional market for software defined perimeter (SDP)?

What are the major trends followed in overall software defined perimeter (SDP) across different regions?

Who are the key software defined perimeter (SDP) companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading software defined perimeter (SDP) companies in the market?

