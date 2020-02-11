Social TV Market | Top Players are Apple TV, Airtime, Bluefin Labs, ConnecTV, BOXEE, DIJIT, GetGlue, Facebook, Trendrr TV, Google Inc., and others.

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global Social TV Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the Social TV market is set to grow with a CAGR of 11.5 percent over the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The social tv market is driven by the growing need among entertainment companies to provide personalized TV viewing experience. TV companies are leveraging advanced technologies to provide a better customer experience. TV companies are integrating social media into their own platforms in order to engage customers more effectively. In addition, social media companies are also aggressively venturing into space to meet the growing demand of the market.

It is estimated that the increasing penetration of the internet around the globe is driving the growth of the social tv market. Over the last decade, the penetration of the Internet has increased significantly. The growing adoption of smartphones and the declining data rate are encouraging the use of the Internet. This is driving the use of social media platforms among Internet users, which, in turn, encourages the organization to work with social media companies to extract consumer behavior.

The Social TV Market is segmented on the basis of social gaming/interaction applications, social rewards, social discussions, social check-in, remote control applications, and specific social networks. Social gaming/interaction accounted for a majority share of over 35% in 2018. Market growth is credited to the growing need among broadcasters to engage customers in a better way. On the other hand, the segment of social discussions is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The Asian Pacific Social TV market is projected to grow significantly at a CAGR of more than 16% over the forecast period. The market is driven by an increase in Internet penetration across the region. The declining data rate in the region is accelerating the adoption of Internet services. In addition, the growing adoption of social media platforms in the region is accelerating market growth.

List of Companies Covered:

Airtime

Apple TV

Bluefin Labs

BOXEE

ConnecTV

DIJIT

Facebook

GetGlue

Google Inc.

Grace Note

Ooyala

Roku

Rovi

Snappy TV

Social Guide

Trendrr TV

TellyBug

Market Segmentation

By Technologies & Platform Segment

• Social EPG/Content Discovery

• AD Production

• AD Serving Platforms

• Social Curation & Syndication

• General Social Analytics

• Content Detection Matching

• Meta Data Supplies

• Social TV Analytics

• Sharing Technologies

• Others

By Application Segment

• Social Gaming/Interaction

• Social Rewards

• Social Discussions

• Social Check-In

• Remote Control Application

• Specific Social Networking

By Geography Segment

• North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of social TV in 2018 and forecast up to 2027?

Which is the largest regional market for social TV?

What are the major trends followed in the social TV market across different regions?

Who are the key companies in the social TV market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading social TV companies in the market?

