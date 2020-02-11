Virtual Private Server Market | Top Players are Amazon Web Services, Inc., A2 Hosting, DigitalOcean, Inc., DreamHost, LLC, Endurance International Group and others.

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Virtual Private Server Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019–2027”, the global market for virtual private server was valued at US$ 2.00 billion in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 16 percent over the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Increasing the adoption of cloud technology to manage critical business services is driving the market for virtual private servers. A virtual private server is a virtual machine used by companies as a private server installed on a computer and can run multiple software applications. These services can be fully managed or managed on a stand-alone basis. The virtual private sector provides data security, reduces IT expenditure, offers customized solutions, improves server control and improves operating efficiency. Due to the above-mentioned advantages offered by virtual private servers, we expect a significant increase in the market for virtual private servers over the 2019–2027 forecast period.

The vertically based virtual private server market is segmented into government & defense, BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, and healthcare. The retail sub-segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2018. Significant demand for private e-commerce servers has led to the expansion of the market for virtual private servers in the retail sub-sector. Backed by the demand for dynamic scalability of bandwidth and other server resources to house the intermittent increase in traffic flow on the website, the demand for a virtual private server market has risen. As a result, we expect that the retail segment will have a significant share of the virtual private server market during the forecast period.

Geographically speaking, Asia Pacific dominates the market for virtual private servers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow by more than 20% in the CAGR during the forecast period. Due to increasing penetration in the region, the demand for cloud services is increasing. Government initiatives for digitization and changes in administrative and industrial infrastructure will also support the market for a virtual private server. As a result of these factors, it is assumed that the Asia-Pacific region will grow the fastest in the virtual private server market during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., A2 Hosting, DigitalOcean, Inc., DreamHost, LLC, Endurance International Group, GoDaddy Operating Company LLC, Hostwinds, LLC, InMotion Hosting, Linode, LLC, Liquid Web, OVH, Plesk International GmbH, Rackspace Inc, Savari Technologies, United Internet AG, TekTonic, Vultr Holdings Corporation, Hostinger International, Ltd., Just Host, Inc., and Namecheap, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation

By Operating System

• Windows

• Linux

By Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical

• Government & Defense

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

By Geography Segment

• North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of a virtual private server in 2018 and forecast up to 2027?

Which is the largest regional market for virtual private servers?

What are the major trends followed in the overall virtual private server across different regions?

Who are the key virtual private server companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading virtual private server companies in the market?

