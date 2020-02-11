Computer Graphics Market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Computer Graphics Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019–2027”, the global computer graphics market was valued at US$ 162.0 billion in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 7.0 percent during the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Growing internet and smartphone penetration, along with demand for graphics software business worldwide, is driving the growth of the computer graphics market globally. Computer graphics allow users to understand the complexities along with the different perspectives that are actually lacking in the real world. Businesses around the globe are using these graphics to improve the efficiency of their operations. It also helps them in the development and enhancement of products. Computer graphics are widely used in aerospace, architecture, healthcare, academics, automobiles, etc. As a result of the factors mentioned above, we expect the computer graphics market to grow considerably during the forecast period.

Based on the vertical industry, the media and entertainment segment of the computer graphics market will be led in 2018. The rapid rise in the media and entertainment sector has supported the global growth of the computer graphics market. Increased demand for VFX, 3D animation effects and proposed changes in image processing have driven the market for computer graphics. Furthermore, due to the high demand for computer graphics on web portals, the increase in the use of smartphones and, as a result, the growth in media, the computer graphics market is set to grow. We, therefore, expect the media and entertainment segment to have a significant share in the growth of the consumer graphics market during the forecast period.

Geographically speaking, North America dominated the computer graphics market in 2018, accounting for more than 40% of total revenue in the same year. The region is a hub for technological advancement, computers, and related software and hardware manufacturing. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Building on the growth of developing nations such as China and India, the overall revenue for the computer graphics market will increase. Increased manufacturing and enhanced IT services in the region will also influence the global market. As a result, we expect the region to grow significantly during the forecast period 2019–2027.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., ARM Ltd., Adobe Systems Ltd., Imagination Technologies Limited, Sony Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Siemens PLM Software, Autodesk Inc. and Dassault Systèmes SA. among others.

Market Segmentation

By Component Type

• Application

• Hardware

By Application Type

• CAD

• Image Processing

• Entertainment

• User Interfaces

By Industry Vertical Type

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and Defense

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing

By Geography Segment

• North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

