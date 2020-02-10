Unified Threat Management Market will be growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast 2019 to 2027

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Unified Threat Management Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall unified threat management market worldwide was valued at US$ 4.50 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Rising adoption of the internet of things (IoT) along with an increasing number of data breaches and network intrusions is driving the demand for unified threat management. Unified threat management is an advanced approach where a single component provides multiple functions. Adoption of virtual private networks among end-users and advanced unified threat management solutions shall back the global market. Further, due to low deployment cost and increased adoption of smart devices, unified threat management is set to grow. Due to the aforementioned reasons, the unified threat management will mark a notable growth for the unified threat management market during the forecast period.

Based on organization type, the small and medium enterprises shall hold a significant share in the small and medium enterprises segment forecast period. in the developing economies such as China, India – the growth of the segment is anticipated to boost over the forecast period. Increased advanced threats have targeted small & medium enterprises all across the globe. This has thus led to an increase in demand for more advanced firewalls and web security gateways. Due to this, small and medium enterprises opt for unified threat management. Thus we expect that the small and medium enterprises segment will be the fastest expanding segment during the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America is expected to dominate the unified threat management market in 2018. Due to the growth in cloud security infrastructure and high awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in the region, the demand for unified threat management is high. The Asia Pacific shall grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. The evolving trend in the IT industry in the region is ensuring the full deployment of cloud services, mobile, and other emerging technologies. Thus, we expect that the Asia Pacific region will grow significantly during the forecast period 2019-2027.

List of Companies Covered:

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

SonicWall

Fortinet Inc.,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Untangle, Inc.,

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Market Segmentation

Component (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

• Software Platforms

• Support Services

Enterprise (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Mid-sized Enterprises

Deployment Model (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Vertical (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Government

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

