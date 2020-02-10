Telematics In Heavy Equipment Market will be growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market (Technology (Cellular, Satellite); Application (Agriculture, Construction, Mining) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the telematics in heavy equipment market is set to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The telematics in the heavy equipment market is driven by increasing digitalization and the use of advanced equipment in the industrial sector. Over the past decade, the industrial facilities are consumed by the potential of digital work sites, particularly advance equipment with data communication capabilities. This equipment, such as telematics, GPS, not only allow operators to track the equipment, but also enable them to monitor the overall functioning of the equipment. This information can significantly enhance the operational efficiency and safety at the worksites.

The integration of the IoT based on heavy equipment is also acting as a major driver for the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the Industry 4.0 Revolution and automation across the industrial facilities are also augmenting the demand for telematics in heavy equipment. However, the complexity of the software solution used for managing the telematics data is inhibiting the growth of the market.

The telematics in heavy equipment market is categorized based on application into agriculture, construction, and mining. The construction sector accounted for more than a 60% share in the revenue in 2018. The growing integration of telematics into the machinery and tools for fleet management is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing need among the construction sector to reduce the cost of operation and enhance operational efficiency is further driving the market growth. On the other hand, the agriculture sector is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific’s telematics in the heavy equipment market is projected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced equipment across the construction industry. The advancement in wireless communication technologies is also driving the demand for telematics solutions in heavy equipment. Furthermore, the growing trend of automation of IoT is accelerating the market growth in the region.

List of Companies Covered:

DPL Telematics,

Trimble Inc,

ACTIA Group,

Geotab Inc,

Heavy Construction Systems Specialists Inc,

GPS TRACKIT,

LHP Telematics LLC,

Navman Group,

LoJack Corporation,

ORBCOMM Inc,

TelliQ AB,

Teletrac,

Telogis,

Topcon Corporation,

The Morey Corporation, and

Zonar Systems Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Technology Segment

• Cellular

• Satellite

By Application Segment

• Agriculture

• Construction

• Mining

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

