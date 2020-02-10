Cheap iPhone launch in March, know how much it’s cost

Several leaks have been disclosed about the premium smartphone maker Apple’s iPhone SE2. This will be the affordable iPhone the company has to offer. It has been claimed in some reports so far that this iPhone can also be called iPhone 9. The new iPhone could also have a 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID home button and extremely thin bezels. He can’t get a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The A13 Bionic chip will be given on the iPhone 9, which has been seen in the company’s latest iPhone 11 series, according to reports. It’ll be working on the latestiOS 13 for the company.

The company has given no official information about the phone’s launch, but it was believed that the company could launch this phone in March, according to the reports so far.

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo had already confirmed that in terms of design the iPhone SE 2 will look similar to the iPhone 8 and that the 4.7 inch screen size iPhone will get glass back cover users. It is now learned that the iPhone SE 2 can also be reduced to a screen size of 5.4 inches, and the size of the iPhone can be seen in such a situation as much as the previous iPhone 7. This is because Apple can remove thick badges in the top and bottom of the device, and you can find the big display on the iPhone.

The price of Apple iPhone SE2 can be around $399, according to the news that is coming out now. No official information about the company’s price for this phone has yet been disclosed.