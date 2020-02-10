Smart Plantation Management Systems Market | Top Players are Robert Bosch, Netafim, Synelixis Solutions, Semiosbio Technologies, Hidrosoph, and others.

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Smart Plantation Management Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the market for smart plantation management systems was valued at US$ 1.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at 9.0 per cent CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing adoption of plantation intelligence and data mining by farmers globally will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period”

Agriculture is committed to the prompt adoption of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in terms of both agricultural products and in-field farming techniques. “Cognitive Computing” is the most disruptive technology used in agriculture services to respond to different situations, increasing the efficiency of agricultural outputs. For example, in Andhra Pradesh, India, Microsoft is working with 175 farmers to provide land, seed and fertilizer advisory services, resulting in an average yield of around 30% per hectare.

In addition, the open-source solution platform makes farmers more affordable, resulting in rapid adoption and increased penetration of plantation intelligence. In addition, the application of “drone-based imaging,” “proximity sensing,” remote sensing techniques along with “hyperspectral imaging” and “3D laser scanning” in the agricultural sector is expected to drive global demand for smart plantation management systems.

Large-scale use of IoT and various technologies, coupled with increasing government financial support for smart farming, will ramp up smart plantation management systems Market A large number of smart systems and smart sensors widely interconnected across the cloud platform and the internet have introduced advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) in the plantation system. In addition, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) paradigm, such as data extraction from sensors and intelligent machines such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, global positioning systems (GPS), is an ideal deployment of IoT solutions in plantation management systems.

With the expansion of wireless communication systems, agricultural sensors, machine learning, cloud computing, IoT technology and big data technologies, smart plantation management systems are increasingly being promoted. These factors are projected to boost market growth on a global scale over the forecast period.

Industrial Developments

• In October 2018, Sustainable Development Technology of Canada invested around US$ 9.9 million in support of its big data initiatives to improve crop yield with reduced use of chemicals. This investment would aid the company in developing machine-learning models to forecast issues affecting the growth of vegetables, fruits and other trees.

• In January 2018, WaterBit, a U.S. based precision agriculture company developed a pressure sensor that would measure water quantity and ensure its delivery at the right time. This sensor integrated with the cloud-based solution to monitor water flow in real-time.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the smart plantation management systems market is rising at a CAGR of 9.0% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

• The smart plantation management systems markets in North America accounted to have the fastest growing market in 2018. In addition, the largest concentration of manufacturers and service providers towards smart plantation management systems, and advancement in agriculture technology systems are few factors that drive the demand for smart plantation management systems across the region.

• Asia Pacific region projected to have a prominent market for smart plantation management systems, owing to the large cultivation of plantation crops like sugarcane, tea, fruits and cotton, government support towards IoT farming, and large cultivable areas particularly in the emerging economies of India, China, and Singapore in the near future.

• The Middle East and Africa to create a moderate incremental opportunity with the up-gradation of smart sensors and meters for agricultural sector

• An increasing number of government subsidies, IoT based smart agricultural equipment, increased investments for development in the emerging smart technologies and end-to-end solutions will drive the overall demand

List of Companies Covered:

• Robert Bosch

• Deere & Company

• Netafim

• Synelixis Solutions

• DTN

• Tevatronics

• Semiosbio Technologies

• Jain Irrigation Systems

• Hidrosoph

• Aquaspy

• AG Leader Technology

• Teejet Technologies

• Crop Metrics

• Topcon Group

• Raven Industries

Market Segmentation

By Type

• Irrigation System

• Harvesting System

• Plantation Growth Monitoring System

By Crop Type

• Coffee

• Oilseeds

• Sugarcane

• Fruits

• Cotton

• Others

By Component Type

• Hardware

• Software

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

