Advanced Cinema Projector Market will be growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Advanced Cinema Projector Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the advanced cinema projector market was valued at US$ 96.2 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“The rapid growth of technological advancement in cinema projector worldwide boost the advanced cinema projector market”

The worldwide increase in the cinema projector technology and rising global box office will enhance the advanced cinema projector market during the forecast period from 2019-2027. The growing entertainment industry globally along with an increasing preference for new and advanced entertainment devices and equipment anticipated to help in the market growth. The Asia Pacific dominates the global advanced cinema projector market backed by North America and Europe in 2018.

Rapidly increasing the film industry worldwide expected to enhance the market in years to come. In 2018, the yearly revenue of the global box office has reached around US$ 41 Bn and it is projected to reach nearly US$ 48 Bn yearly by 2020. Increased cinema screens with new technological innovations such as digital, 3D, 4D, 5D and others will also enhance the market growth throughout the forecast period.

The advanced cinema projectors offer high quality and high-definition images as well as 4K viewing accompanied by attractive colors, extensive details, and high brightness. Wide application of advanced cinema projectors at cinema halls, residential places, and auditoriums anticipated to enhance the market growth during the forecast period.

Major manufacturers of advanced cinema projectors are focusing on launching new products with advanced technology features. New product launch and geographical expansion by merger, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are anticipated to be the key strategy of the market players.

Industrial Developments

• In October 2018, Canon, Inc. launched a new advanced cinema projector LX-MH502Z. The product is the first single-chip projector with Digital Light Processing and 4K ultra-high-definition technology. The abovementioned projector has four-way pixel shift technology that delivers 4K UHD resolution.

Key Market Movements:

• In 2018, Asia Pacific has the highest share in the global market owing to the adoption of advanced technologies along with a growing number of multiplexes and cinema halls. Rapidly growing urbanization and consumer spending on entertainment are some of the other factors responsible for the dominance of the region.

• North America and Europe have a significant share in the global advanced cinema projector market in 2018. The rising entertainment industry in the region is the major factor in driving the market growth.

• Based on technology type, in 2018, the digital light processing (DLP) segment has its dominance on a global scale. The segment has more than 45% of the global market share in the same year. The wide adoption of digital light processing (DLP) projectors at commercial places is the major factor for the dominance of the segment.

• New and advanced product launch will be the key strategy for the market players

List of Companies Covered:

• BenQ Group

• Sony Corporation

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Barco NV

• Delta Electronics, Inc.

• Canon, Inc.

• Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

• LG Electronics

• Hitachi Digital Media Group

• Panasonic Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Technology

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

By Resolution Type

• Less Than 2K

• 4K

• 8K

By Brightness Type

• Less than 4,999 Lumens

• 5,000-10,000 Lumens

• Above 10,000 Lumens

By End-user Type

• Residential

• Commercial

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

