Waste Management Equipment Market is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Waste Management Equipment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the market for waste management equipment was valued at US$ 11.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR by 4.0 per cent during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Growing environmental concerns regarding industrial waste recycling is uplifting the market”

Increasing awareness of environmental issues is making consumers more likely to use industrial waste recycling equipment globally. In addition, increasing demand for waste management equipment in the pharmaceutical and medical industries will further boost revenue growth worldwide. Research in the field of pharmaceuticals, chemicals and life sciences is also creating a large market for medical waste management equipment. Waste generated from food products is also a key factor in the growth of the market. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations suggests that one-third of the total food for human consumption is consumed annually.

“Increasing population worldwide drives the demand for waste management equipment”

Rapid urbanization and a growing population are also increasing the amount of waste. For instance, as per the World Bank Report, in September 2018, global waste generation will be expected 3.4 billion tonnes by the next 30 years. Moreover, the rising urban population globally contributes to the growth of waste management equipment worldwide.

Top Manufacturers in the global market mainly focusing on new product launches and acquisitions.

Industrial Developments

• In August 2014, Avis Industrial Corp. acquired IPS Balers Inc. IPS Balers Inc. is manufacturers of plastics and mixed fiber balers. With the acquisition, IPS becomes a third baler Company owned by Avis Industrial Corp.

• In July 2017, Green Machine, manufacturer of recycling and solid waste processing equipment and systems. The mixed materials MRF aims to offer mixed residential post-recycled MSW and mixed dry commercial waste. The mixed MRF can process 30 to 50 tons of solid waste per hour.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the waste management equipment market is rising at a CAGR of 4.0% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

• North America dominated the global market in 2018. On account of the presence of major waste management equipment manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the dominance of the region led by the presence of multiple industries in North America that increases the demand for waste management equipment for recycling and managing industrial waste.

• On the basis of application, municipal waste dominates the waste management equipment market. The dominance led by factors such as the increasing urban population. As per the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations in May 2018, suggest that 55% of the world’s population is living in urban areas and expected to increase to 68% by the year 2050.

• The form segment is subdivided into solid and liquid waste. Solid waste holds the largest share. Solid is the most common form of waste. Moreover, increasing initiatives regarding solid waste management globally will boost market growth during the forecast period.

List of Companies Covered:

• Torma Systems ASA

• Sierra International Machinery, LLC.

• CP Manufacturing, Inc.

• Dover Corporation

• General Kinematics Corporation

• Morita Holdings Corporation

• Buhler Group

• Maren Engineering, Inc.

• KK Balers Ltd.

• Blue Group

• Shed-Tech

• Green Machine Sales LLC

• Wastequip, LLC

• JCB

• MSS, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Balers/Logger

• Conveying

• Shredders

• Sorting Systems

• Scrap Handler

• Others (Cart Lifters, Grinders & Granulators etc.)

By Application Type

• Medical Waste

• Industrial Waste

• Commercial Waste

• Municipal Waste

• Construction Waste

By Form Type

• Solid Waste

• Liquid Waste

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

