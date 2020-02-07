Special features of Nokia, in these smartphones can call even without a network

In December 2019, Telecom company Airtel (Airtel) launched their Wi-Fi calling service. Reliance Jio launched this service as well in January 2020 after this. Currently this service is provided by Jio and Airtel 22 telecom circles. This service works with all services covering broadband. Now Nokia’s HMD Global smartphone maker has released the list of Nokia smartphones which support Wi-Fi calling service. Nokia’s 7 smartphones are getting Wi-Fi call support from Airtel. At the same time, 9 Nokia Smartphones are supported by Jio’s Wi-Fi call. A network update for Wi-Fi call support has been rolled out by the firm.

9 Nokia smartphones have Jio Wi-Fi call support. Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 are included in this.

The 7 Nokia smartphones now support Wi-Fi calling from Airtel. Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 are included in this list.

You will be able to call on the Wi-Fi network from your mobile number with the help of voice over Wi-Fi calling without any third party app. Using this feature, if the user wants to call using Wi-Fi, then the VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling option has to be kept on his smartphone. You’ll be able to transmit your voice data over the LTE network when you turn on the voice over the LTE switch. At the same time, in the event of a toggle-on Wi-Fi calling option, voice-calls can be made in better quality.