Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment market was valued at US$ 3.10 billion in 2019, with CAGR expected to grow by 5.8 per cent during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases along with new FDA approval for portable devices will enhance the market growth globally”

The global multi-parameter market patient monitoring equipment is growing efficiently from 2019 to 2027 due to an increase in the incidence of lifestyle diseases, increased hospital admissions, new launch of portable and fixed equipment. In addition, increased awareness of enhanced applications and home care in the end-user segment will drive market growth. Multiparameter monitoring enables healthcare professionals to use important patient clinical data to provide better quality patient care. The rise of the geriatric population in developed nations directly contributes to the overall market growth of these monitoring devices.

High acuity monitors are further sub-segmented in critical care monitors, compatible MRI monitors, and perioperative monitors. High acuity monitors generated more than 50% of total market revenue in the product segment. Increased need for critical care or ICUs in hospitals will drive overall market growth. Increasing awareness of portable devices, together with the launch of advanced equipment with integrated solutions, are key factors driving the growth of the market.

The global market is mainly driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. More than 35 million people in Europe, Japan, and the United States suffer from COPD. However, the high cost of advanced equipment, unstructured home health care reimbursement policies and less awareness of these products are some of the key factors limiting the growth of the market. The U.S. generated maximum revenue in 2018 due to the existence of top manufacturers, enhanced home care patient monitoring, improved R&D and a large pool of aging populations with chronic conditions.

Top producers have improved their monitoring applications worldwide, mainly in the hospital and home care sector; private and small-scale manufacturers are also maximizing their business capacity with low-cost equipment sales in Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe. External growth factors include the acquisition of medical technology companies, the launch of new devices, partnerships, approval of the FDA, awareness of higher safety & controlled monitoring and sales activities, technology expansion and branding.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the global market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% for the period from 2019 to 2027.

• The fast expansion of hospital infrastructure in the developing nations and growing need for advanced equipment with top applications will drive the growth in the Asia Pacific and Latin American nations. For instance, the number of hospitals in Brazil expanded from 6800 in 2015 to 6807 in 2017.

• The noticeable growth factors involve increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, FDA approval of new products in the U.S. market, increasing geriatric population, and enhanced awareness related to patient monitoring analysis.

• Market limitations include high cost, less technology development in the emerging nations, unstructured reimbursement set-up and fewer product penetration in the overall global patient monitoring segment.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• High-acuity Monitors

o Critical Care Monitors

o Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Compatible Monitors

o Perioperative Monitor

• Mid-acuity Monitors

• Low-acuity Monitors

By Application Segment

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Respiratory

• Fetal & Neonatal

• Others (Weight Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring)

By End User Segment

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Home Healthcare

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

