Foundation Repair Services Market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Foundation Repair Services Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the market for foundation repair services was valued at US$ 2.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR by 7.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

An increasing number of residential and commercial buildings worldwide will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period

Swift development in the residential, commercial and civil infrastructure sectors, coupled with growing global urbanization projected to create lucrative opportunities for the foundation repair services market. In addition, an increasing number of remodeling works, including chimney work, basement walls and concrete slabs, will drive market growth. In addition, fragmented construction activities in the residential sector, coupled with increasing consumer preferences for home renovation and improvement, are expected to expand the market over the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/foundation-repair-services-market

Fluctuating weather and soil conditions will ramp up the foundation repair services Market

Changing weather conditions and soil topology are the key factors that may affect the foundations of buildings that may fuel the demand for foundation repair services. Furthermore, emerging countries like China, India, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, and other Asian countries have witnessed considerable growth in the market.

Indefinite contract and expansion of soil with the constant cycle of dry and wet periods occurs due to climatic change, increases the rate of expansive stresses that often cause damage to foundations, pier and slabs works. However, the aforementioned factors are expected to increase foundation repair services.

Industrial Developments

• In January 2020, Groundworks, the largest foundation services company, announced its acquisition with Foundation Repair of Western Colorado (FRWC). This acquisition will expand its customer services across Colorado.

• In November 2019, Alpha Foundations acquires NSquare, Inc. headquartered in Naples thereby, expanding its services to South Florida. This expansion will make Alpha Foundations as one of the largest foundation repair contractors in South Florida.

• In September 2019, Groundworks acquired Ohio Basement Systems, an Ohio’s go-to basement, crawl space & foundation contractor. This acquisition of Groundworks continues to evolve the foundation services industry with its Fourth Acquisition of 2019.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the foundation repair services market is rising at a CAGR of 7.2% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

• The foundation repair services markets in North America accounted to have a market share of around 38% in 2018. In addition, the developed nations continue to hold a lucrative market for foundation repair services, thereby creating new growth opportunities with the rapidly growing construction industry across the region.

• Asia Pacific region projected to have a prominent market for foundation repair services with ongoing infrastructural developments in developing countries like India, Singapore, Malaysia, and China in the near future.

• The Middle East and Africa to create a moderate incremental opportunity with increasing urbanization and developments in commercial and residential sectors.

• An increasing number of government initiatives, infrastructural development, and increased investments for development in the emerging nations will drive the overall demand.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60152

List of Companies Covered:

• Acculift Foundation Repair

• Longview Foundation Repair

• DFW Foundation Repair Services

• Home Services Foundation Repair

• Huntsville Foundation Repair

• Windler Foundation Repair Systems

• Grapevine Foundation Repair

• Alfa Foundations

• Kent Foundation Repair

• Tyler Foundation Repair

• Groundworks

• Advanced Foundation Repair

Market Segmentation

By Repair Type

• Settlement Repair

• Wall Repair

• Chimney Repair

• Floor Slab Repair

• Others

By End-use Type

• Residential

• Commercial

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60152

Our Blog: Foundation Repair Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 To 2027