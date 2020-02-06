Small Cell Satellite Backhaul Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 14.04 Mn by year 2027 | Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “Small Cell Satellite Backhaul Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global market for small cell satellite backhaul was valued at US$ 9.59 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 14.04 million by 2027, increasing to CAGR by 4.3 percent during the 2019-2027 forecast.

Market Insights

“Rapid Penetration of 5G Network expected to boost uplift the Global Small Cell Satellite Backhaul Market Demand”

With the advent of the 5G network, small cell satellite backhaul has gained a rapid pace in the market. High speed, reduced total cost of ownership and improved Quality of Service (QoS) are some of the advanced benefits offered by small cell satellite backhaul. In addition, the plummeting cost of satellite communication on one hand and skyrocketing demand of data, on the other hand, is another major factor contributing to the increased demand for small cell satellite backhaul.

In November 2019, Ericsson quoted that mobile data traffic is projected to reach 160 exabytes per month by 2025. The prime reason behind the growth in mobile data traffic is increasing demand for 5G in the market. 5G is predicted to contribute 45% share in the overall mobile data traffic by 2025. The region with early penetration of 5G is likely to lead the data traffic generation. Further, smartphones predicted to generate 90-95% of the data during the forecast period.

By geography, the global small cell satellite backhaul market covers analysis for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific and North America lead the network densification owing to a rapid explosion in the data traffic followed by Europe. Asia Pacific (APAC) being the global leader in the small cell satellite backhaul market will garner significant small cell towers deployment in the near future. In 2017, the APAC region witnessed 58.5% of the global non-residential small cell deployments. In addition, the Asian enterprises anticipated to deploy 2.62 Mn non-residential small cells by 2021 which accounts for around 54% of the total deployment of small cells worldwide.

Global leaders of the global small cell satellite backhaul market are significantly focusing on expanding their services in rural and untapped areas. In the wake of the same, players are moving towards satellite solutions as they provide wide area coverage at an effective cost.

Industrial Developments

• On July 29, 2019, ST Engineering iDirect Inc. announced to expand its private networking services and business continuity. The new satellite networking infrastructure will enable us to meet the increasing connectivity demand in the banking and healthcare sectors across the U.S.

• On February 28, 2018, VT iDirect, Inc. a subsidiary company Vision Technologies Systems Inc. announced to sign a partnership agreement with Ireland-based Software Radio Systems to transform streaming of media on mobile devices by leveraging hybrid satellite cellular 5G network.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the small cell satellite backhaul market projected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

• 5G technology expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of 5G in various regions because of its offerings such as high data rate, low latency, seamless coverage, and reliable communication.

• Asia Pacific predicted to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period coupled with is also the major revenue shareholder in the small cell satellite backhaul market. The prime reason supporting the accelerating growth of the region is over-exploding data traffic and increasing demand for reliable and speedy network.

• North America and Europe occupy significant market share in the global small cell satellite backhaul market due to rapid advancement in technology along with the rapid penetration of 5G mobile networks in the regions.

• Initiatives taken by the government of various regions to connect the rural areas through the internet are the prime factor escalating the global small cell satellite backhaul market growth?

List of Companies Covered:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Ericsson Inc.

• CCS Ltd.

• Ceragon Networks Ltd.

• DragonWave-X

• Siklu Communication Ltd.

• Aviat Networks Inc.

• Nokia Corporation

• Fastback Networks Ltd.

• NEC Corporation

• SIAE MICROELETTRONICA S.p.A.

• VT iDirect Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Technology Segment

• 2G

• 3G

• 4G

• 5G

By Service Segment

• Professional Services

• Integration Services

• Network Services

• Equipment

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

