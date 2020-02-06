Big mess in Google Photos, user’s personal videos reached unknown people

Google’s photo app Google Photos has revealed a major flaw that has seriously damaged user privacy. The company has said some users ‘ personal videos have reached unknown people by email due to a bug in the software. This happened due to a flaw in the takeout service Google made between November 21 and November 25 last year. Users use Google Takeout service to download their data.

The victim of this mess was the users who requested that the stored data be exported to Google Photos. Google didn’t find this flaw for four days, because of which the export tool had added videos to the archives of the wrong users.

A spokesperson for Google said, “We are notifying users of this bug, whose videos accidentally reached unknown people between November 21 and November 25. Users have received an incomplete archive or video that is not theirs. We have rectified this flaw and are thoroughly investigating the incident so that such disturbances do not occur again.

The company stressed that only Google Takeout Service users have been harmed due to this bug and most Google Photos users have not suffered any losses. With this, Google has failed to provide the correct information on how many personal videos of users reached the wrong users. The company, however, definitely said it affected users of less than 0.01 per cent. Let us know that Google Photos has more than 100 Crore users worldwide. Such a low percentage means that the bug had damaged the data of millions of users.