Virus havoc in China, robots help to deliver medicines

Since the corona virus spread in China, the situation is rapidly deteriorating, and it has also become necessary to strengthen the material supply chain. The government is making efforts to overcome the situation and also the robots have come forward to help. Supplies and products were delivered with the aid of robots to many areas of China. The company Future Technology is taking advantage of medical aid technology. Jingdong Logistics ‘ official WeChat statement states that technology plays an essential role in the company’s distribution. Working on zero ground, from the drones to robots. Jingdong Logistics currently employs more than 70 smart warehouses across China and includes robots such as Earth Wolf, Sirius and AGV.

These robots work on an ongoing basis for great demand and meet requirements. In China, JD Logistics operates in eight broad circles. Intelligent Logistics Services makes every effort to stop the corona virus. Logistics has delivered medicines and products to many areas with the help of robots so far and thus the company has greatly reduced the risk of infection in many areas.

Not only is the risk of infection reduced by speeding up the distribution of medical products with the help of robots, but future technology has a place in the medical space. Aside from this, the company is already using drones to deliver the material. Electronic businesses have also been affected by virus spread in China. In addition to Apple and Samsung, Xiaomi has also shut down its offline stores across China.