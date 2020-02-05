Dealer Management Systems Market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global Dealer Management Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall market for dealer management systems is expected to have a market value of US$ 11.60 billion in 2027 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 7.60 per cent during the forecast period.

Market Insights

In recent years, the increasing demand for dealer management systems in the automotive sector has gained popularity due to features offered by the sector, such as sales and financial management, inventory management and others. These features make it possible for companies and manufacturers to systematically maintain their work process. In addition, manufacturers deploy dealer management systems to advance dealer operations, inventory management and remote help desk. In addition, the dealer management system platform allows business owners to supervise dealership operations more efficiently and enables them to make strategic improvements to their workflow.

Based on the applications, the market for dealer management systems has been segmented as transport & logistics, fleet management, construction, oil & gas, mining, agriculture, etc. The fleet management segment is the largest market share based on the application segment due to the early adoption by the companies of the dealer management systems platform. In addition, companies use these systems platforms and services to improve their current work and to keep pace with the progress of financial and sales. In addition, dealer management systems also provide real-time information that generates more profit. However, transport and logistics segments are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of dealer management systems by the automotive industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the dealer management systems market during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization and the increasing adoption of new technologies by industrial verticals and users in the region. The growing demand for dealer management systems from companies and manufacturing units associated with the automotive, oil & gas, construction and agriculture industries is expected to drive the market in the region. China has the largest market share in the region due to continuous innovation and the increase in the number of suppliers is driving the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment Segment

• On-Premise

• Cloud

By Solutions Segment

• Software

• Services

By Applications Segment

• Transportation & logistics

• Fleet Management

• Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

