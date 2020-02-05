Field Service Management Market (18.0% CAGR) 2019 To 2027: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Field Service Management Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall field service management market worldwide was valued at US$ 3.01 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Development in infrastructural communication network and evolution in the preference of enterprise mobility software across the globe shall drive the growth for field service management market worldwide. Field service management, offers the users prominence, planning and execution thereby obtaining primary goals of an organization. It also provides varied services, say, mobility, parts material management, service order management, financial management, etc. Further, involvement of contractors and other third party clients is driving the growth of the field service management market. As a result of aforementioned factors, we expect that the field service management market will show remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/field-service-management-market

Based on end-user type, the field service management market is led by manufacturing segment in 2018. The segment held over 25% of the total revenue during 2018. Manufactures opt for field service management as it offers customer centricity. Further, it is anticipated that manufacturers would opt to purchase and upgrade the service delivery applications in the forecast year. Varied applications of the field service management are a major component of the service delivery. Thus, we expect that the manufacturing segment will be the fastest expanding segment during the forecast period.

Based on the geography, North America dominates the field service management market in 2018. It held over 34% of the total revenue of field service management market in 2018. The region is notably the most advanced region in terms of adoption of adopting digital technologies. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Owing to increased large scale industrialization in the region and rising numbers of the technology users in the region, the revenue of the field service management market shall grow in Asia Pacific. Thus, it is estimated that Asia Pacific shall expand exponentially during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60107

List of Companies Covered:

Oracle

Microsoft, Inc.

ClickSoftware

ServiceMax

Astea

Comarch

SAP

Salesforce

Trimble

Infor

OverIT

ServicePower

FieldAware

GEOCONCEPT

FieldEZ

Zinier

Market Segmentation

By Component Type

• Solution

• Service

By Deployment Model Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud-based

By Organization Size Type

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-User Type

• IT Enabled Services

• Healthcare

• Energy & Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Construction and Real estate

• Transportation and Logistics

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60107