Tea-Based Skincare Products Market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Tea-Based Skincare Products Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the market for tea-based skincare products was valued at US$ 163.8 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Development of new products by top manufacturers worldwide will upgrade the growth during the forecast period”

Health and skin benefits associated with tea increase global demand for tea-based skin care products. Green tea offers great healing properties and antioxidant herbs, providing various dermatological benefits to the skin. Thereupon manufacturers focus on the use of green tea in skin care products such as creams, lotions and serums. For example, Origins, a U.S.-based company, has been producing a variety of white tea skin care products for a number of years. Origins products are made of anti-aging and include anti-oxidant white tea moisturizers. Fresh, is a Boston-based skincare company. Fresh offers the Age-Defying Skincare line, which includes a range of products derived from black tea.

Globally, demand for tea-based skin care products is increasing. In addition, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global market for skin care products based on tea. Increased income for people in the Asia-Pacific region. Green tea is the most widely used product on the global market for tea-based skin care products, as green tea offers antioxidant and anti-aging properties. In addition, increasing demand for vegan and organic products and increasing online shopping trends are driving demand for tea-based skin care products worldwide.

Top producers in the tea-based skincare industry are mainly focused on developing new products for better consumer experience.

Industrial Developments

• In July 2018, Schmidt launched a new product. The new body wash is available in the market with two fragrance, jasmine tea and Cendarwood plus Juniper. The Schmidt’s new body wash are plant-based and vegan. The body wash provides antioxidant properties.

• In October 2018, Amorepacific announced its expansion in Oceania region. Amorepacific delivers high-end skincare and cosmetic products. The company develops skincare products from green tea. The consumers who prefers healthy and vegan skin care products tends to buy Amorepacific’s skin care range.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the tea-based skincare market is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during forecast period from 2019 to 2027

• The Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the overall tea-based skincare products market in 2018. The presence of major tea-based skincare manufacturers and increasing inclination of customers towards vegan products in the region. Moreover, the presence of major manufacturers of tea-based skin care manufacturers supports the market growth.

• Europe region expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, due to an increasing trend for vegan products. A report by soil association 2019, records that the sale of certified organic and natural beauty products in the UK accounts for about 86 million euros in the year 2018, thereby, increasing the demand for tea-based products in the European region.

• The application segment is further divided into body care, facial care, and others. The facial segment holds a dominant share for the tea-based skincare market in 2018. The facial segment holds about 60% of the total market share. Moreover, expanding demand for tea-based facial masks supports market growth.

List of Companies Covered:

• AmorePacific Corporation

• Schmidt’s Naturals

• ArtNaturals

• L’Oreal S.A.

• SkinYoga

• Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Avon Products, Inc.

• Unilever

• Lu Ming Tang

• Origins Natural Resources, Inc.

• Fresh LLC

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Green Tea

• White Tea

• Black Tea

By Application Type

• Body Care

• Facial Care

• Others (Hair Care, etc.)

By Distribution Channel Type

• Online

• Offline

o Brand outlets

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Others (Specialty Stores etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the tea-based skin care products market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the tea-based skin care products market?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

