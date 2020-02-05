Optocoupler IC Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Optocoupler IC Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the optocoupler IC market was valued at US$ 1.75 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR by 5.9% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Growing need for energy-efficient devices worldwide will boost the Optocoupler IC market”

Growing the market for smart home appliances and increasing the need for energy-efficient and compact IC optocouplers worldwide will boost the market in the 2019-2027 forecast period. The growing market for consumer electronics worldwide is another factor driving the growth of the market. North America has the largest market share in 2018.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/optocoupler-ic-market

The global consumer electronics market is estimated to be around US$ 380.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to CAGR by almost 6.5 per cent in the coming years. Increasing technological advances in consumer electronic devices will increase market growth. Another factor driving market growth is the increase in strict government regulations on energy efficiency and the environment.

The increase in the number of electric vehicles worldwide is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing need for device miniaturization will also drive market growth throughout the forecast period. Wide application of optocoupler IC to various devices such as audio processors, subsystems, MEMS microphone audio amplifiers and others will also increase market growth. Low cost, increased connectivity at low frequencies, and others are some of the benefits of optocoupler IC that will also drive market growth in years to come.

Major market players are focused on launching new and improved IC optocouplers for improved energy efficiency and performance. New product launch, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships are key strategies followed by players.

Industrial Developments

• In 2018, Toshiba Corporation launched analog output photocoupler IC. The aforementioned IC enables high-speed communication for automotive applications.

Key Market Movements:

• The optocoupler IC market worldwide is growing at a CAGR of 5.9% for the predictable period from 2019 to 2027

• North America dominates the optocoupler IC market in 2018 owing to the early adoption of technologies and the rising consumer electronics market in the region. The growing adoption of optocoupler IC in the smart home devices market will also enhance the market growth.

• Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The rapid increase in the consumer electronics market and growing technological adoption in emerging economies such as China and India will enhance regional growth.

• Based on pin, the 4-pin segment dominates the market in 2018 owing to the wide application of the 4-pin segment in the consumer electronics market. On the contrary, the 7-pin segment will be the fastest-growing region due to the increasing adoption of the 7-pin segment.

• Mergers & acquisitions and new product launches will be the major key strategy followed by the market players.

List of Companies Covered:

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Broadcom, Inc.

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

• Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.

• Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• IXYS Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Phoenix Contact

• Standex Electronics, Inc.

• TT Electronics

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60162

Market Segmentation

By Type

• High Linearity Optocouplers

• High-speed Optocouplers

• Logic Output Optocouplers

• MOSFET Output Optocouplers

• Transistor Output Optocouplers

• TRIAC & SCR Output Optocouplers

• Others

By Pin Type

• 4 Pin

• 5 Pin

• 6 Pin

• 7 Pin

By Application Type

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Others (Printing, Solar, others)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/60162

Blog Medium: https://medium.com/@kumarganesh028/optocoupler-ic-market-global-industry-size-share-growth-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2019-to-52f1f4180862

Our Blog: https://tcnindustry.com/