Coronavirus causes enormous damage to Apple

The premium smartphone company Apple may be suffering heavy losses in China due to the outbreak of the corona virus. TF International Security analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the first quarter of 2020 saw a 10 percent decline in Apple’s shipments. Kuo said there were 36 to 40 million global iPhone shipments in the first quarter, 10 per cent lower than their previous estimates.

Because of the corona virus infection in China, the firm has closed its corporate offices, stores and repair centers. The report also said this will affect Android manufacturers, not just Apple, too.

Leaks have surfaced around the cheapest iPhone SE2 model from Apple. Now new information has been revealed about the phone. Now the iPhone SE2 design will be similar to the iPhone 8 (iPhone 8) according to leaked features. Apart from this, the phone will feature a single rear camera. This phone will also have the Touch ID button on it. This affordable iPhone will also feature thick bezels. In hardware specifications the iPhone SE 2 will be similar to the iPhone 8.

Apple has set itself the target of selling 3 to 40 million iPhone SE 2 units in 2020. Speaking of the old iPhone SE, the users liked it very much because of its low price. At the same time, it can be sold a little more expensively as far as the iPhone SE 2 is concerned than the old variant. Along with this, industrial experts say the company can also stop selling iPhone 8 with the launch of iPhone SE 2.