Exercise Resistance Bands Market will be growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Exercise Resistance Bands Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the market for the Exercise Resistance Band was valued at US$ 290.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 percent during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Growing online distribution channel drives the demand for the market”

Rising online shopping trends are increasing the demand for exercise resistance bands. E-commerce offers a variety of brands to choose from, as well as a variety of offers and discounts. Thereby, the demand for resistance band exercises is increasing. In addition, affordable prices associated with resistance bands and numerous applications of resistance bands for whole-body workouts support market demand.

Exercise resistance bands have a variety of applications. Resistance bands are used in a variety of physical therapy, such as the slow recovery of strength in cardiac rehabilitation patients and in the treatment of muscular injuries. These factors are key factors that support the growth of the market.

“Easy usage enhances market growth”

Fitness equipment requires training while using them and also needs a large space to place them. Resistance bands, on the other hand, are very easy and convenient to use and store. Thereby, increasing its drift among consumers while performing in-house fitness activities.

Top manufacturers in the exercise resistance band industry are mainly focusing on new product launches.

Industrial Developments

• In September 2018, Black Mountain Products Inc. redesigned its website. The website showcased home and yoga equipment, and resistance bands. Thereby, it aims to provide improved visitor experience. The company also suggest that it is continuously improved the variety of its fitness equipment, and the new website displayed all the improved and innovative products.

• In January 2018, Rouge Fitness acquired OSO Barbell, a leading manufacturer of barbell collar and other weightlifting equipment. the acquisition aims to increase the product portfolio of Rouge-branded OSO collars.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the Exercise Resistance Band market is rising at a CAGR of 11.5% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

• North America dominated the global exercise resistance band market in 2018. The majority is supported by factors such as multiplying health consciousness among people in North America. Increasing trends for home fitness. Moreover, rising demand for home fitness equipment dominates North America’s exercise resistance band market.

• On the basis of applications, the individual user holds the largest share in the global exercise resistance band market. The dominance is supported by factors such as the pocket-friendly nature of exercise resistance bands. Resistance band also provides an opportune fitness program for individuals.

• Based on the distribution channel, offline distribution channel dominates the market for exercise resistance band globally. Consumers tend to prefer offline mode for purchasing the products as it provides better and conducive consumer experience.

• A growing number of government initiatives, such as Move your way, Adolescent Health: Think Act and Grow (TAG) and Fit India drives the market growth.

List of Companies Covered:

• Wacces Store.

• TheraBand

• Reehut

• Xtremebands

• Bodylastics USA Inc.

• Fitness Anywhere LLC

• Reebok

• 4D Rubber Company

• Rogue Fitness

• Black Mountain Products, Inc.

• Perform Better

• SPRI

• RIMSports

• WODFitter

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Tube Resistance Bands

• Strip Resistance Bands

• Rope Resistance Bands

• Others (Loop Resistance bands, etc.)

By Applications

• Individual Users

• Gyms and Health Clubs

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Brand Outlets

o Other Retail Stores

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

