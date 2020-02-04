Some updates for PUBG Mobile will be rolling out, including Erangel 2.0 map

PUBG Mobile’s new update is set to roll out next week. With this new update aside from the Erangel 2.0 map, players can also be offered new Weapons. This new update can be rolled out between February 15 and February 20. Update size for PUBG Mobile0.17.0 could be 300 MB. With the new update, too, many bugs can be fixed, because of which the game play can also be improved. With this update, as well as many more functions can also be added. PUBG Mobile currently has over 200 million users, It also has over 50 million users, in India.

Last month’s beta update for PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 was rolled out which revealed a lot of details about this new game mode. You can also see these features spotted with the beta-update in the final version. A secret base in the Erangel 2.0 map, given in the PC version of PUBG, may be given the main feature that comes with this new update. With this new update, players can also get this feature, in which they can throw their in-game items at their teammates.

Looking at the rumors, the new update which will be accessible as a separate mode can be added to another feature of the EvoGround class. Apart from this, the upcoming update may also add Extreme Cold Mode. Players will also get new Maserati skin and new shotgun with 12 gauges. Also has been spotted recently was Karakin Map, which can be added to the game with this new update.