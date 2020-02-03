Galaxy Z video leaked, see how the new foldable Samsung phone

This month Samsung’s next-generation foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone may be introduced. Over the last few weeks, this phone has been debated a lot on the Internet. The phone’s design is said to be inspired by the Moto Razr 2019 clamshell design. The phone can be showcased in San Francisco on February 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Meanwhile, Twitter has leaked one of its hands on video. Tipster video leaked, This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip video was posted by noted tipster Ben Jeskin. It’s believed that Jeskin deliberately posted this video to increase users ‘ excitement about the phone. There is no information regarding where Jaskin’s video came from.

In the leaked video this phone is visible as seen in the render photo a few days ago. Whether this phone is equipped with ultra-thin glass or not, nothing can be said for sure though. You must have understood, when you watch the video, that the company has done a lot of work on its design. After folding the phone becomes rather compact. It can be placed comfortably in a pocket or small bag, because of the small size.

The Android Central report states that when the phone is opened, the Galaxy Z Flip shown in the video could be an engineering sample as Samsung’s security policy appears on the screen. Simultaneously, tipster Ishan Aggarwal claimed the company was calling the mobile phone color shown in the video as’ mirror purple.’