Nokia 4G feature phones will also run Android apps

Finland’s HMD Global mobile phone manufacturer will soon be bringing in a new Nokia feature phone. The special thing though, is that this Nokia feature phone will come with the Android (Android) operating system from Google. Tech website LoveNokia recently displayed a Nokia phone on a website that wasn’t a smartphone. This feature phone can run under the Nokia 400 4 G name.

Recently, this Nokia device received both Bluetooth and WiFi certification. The Bluetooth version suggests it will be a cheaper device, the report says. It will receive LTE support but it won’t be a smartphone. Last year 9to5Google shared a video of an Android-based feature phone working. That could be the same device as Nokia. It may be a Nokia feature phone that works at version 8.1 of Android. Physical buttons will be provided instead of the touch-screen. It was shown in the video that there are already Android apps like Google Assistant, Google Chrome and YouTube on that phone.

Let us know that since HMD Global has Nokia’s ownership, along with the smartphone, the company pays particular attention to the feature phone. The company earlier launched numerous feature phones including Nokia 205, Nokia 3310 and Nokia 8110.