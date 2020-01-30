Those smartphones will soon be updated to Android 10

Android’s mobile operating system received its latest update last year in the form of Google 10 and it is launching flagship devices with it. At the same time, this update also awaits many older devices. Yet many smartphone brands have already shared their smartphones ‘ latest update timeline. They will be sending this update to their many smartphones this year, from Samsung to Xiaomi and OnePlus. You can check in the list of phones getting notifications if your mobile is also in.

Samsung:

The roll out timetable has been confirmed by South Korea’s Smartphone company Samsung. Samsung’s phones will upgrade to Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0. Galaxy Note 9 and A40 to January, Galaxy S9/S9+ to February, Galaxy A80, A30, and M40 to March, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A6, A7 (2018), A70, A70s, A80, Tab S6, A50, and A50s April, Galaxy A9 (2018), A10, A10s, A20, A30s, M10, M30s, and A6 to May, Galaxy J6+, J7 Duo, Tab S4, and Tab S5e to July, Galaxy Tab A8 (2018) to August, Galaxy Tab A10.5 and

Motorola:

The company’s smartphones Moto One, Moto One Power, Moto One Vision, Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play and Moto X4 will receive the latest Android update by 2020.

Nokia:

All Nokia smartphones operating on Android OS are part of the Android One program at Google. Devices included in this plan provide device updates up to two years after begin-up, and three years of regular security updates. In the first quarter of Nokia 2020, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 1 Plus will get updates. At the same time, nokia 1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 will receive software updates by the second quarter of 2020.

LG:

Smartphone maker LG has also announced that it will update Android 10 in February 2020 with its LG G8 ThinQ, G8 X ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, Q60, K40 and K50.

Xiaomi:

The tech company Xiaomi has announced that some users will receive an upgrade to Android 10 based custom MIUI 11. The company’s list includes Xiaomi Mi A3, which will be updated in the first quarter of 2020, and Poco F1, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro in February 2020.

Oneplus:

The newest smartphones from OnePlus and the 7-Series have received the new premium-market updates. At the same time, Android 10 update will be issued to onePlus 6 Series and OnePlus 5/5 T users in the second quarter of 2020.

At the same time, Google will soon be getting this update from Sony Xperia 10 and BlackBerry Key 2 too.