Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power features are leaked

Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power smartphones will soon be introduced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip-set from the Motorola smartphone manufacturer. The new devices will have the same interface and a physical fingerprint scanner with a hole-inch monitor. The rest of the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power specifications have also surfaced online. Some press releases of the Moto G8 have also been released, suggesting clues related to the design of the unit. Just a few weeks ago, Moto G8 Power was certified on U.S. FCC and Wi-Fi foreign sites. XDA developers said in a related report that Motorola is bringing two new Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power smartphones to its Moto G family. These phones can be similar in appearance and have a rounded corner, a single-hole and vertical camera configuration. The Android 10 operating system can be installed out – of-the-box on smartphones. Only, the’ Action Cams ‘ feature can be specified in these apps.

Moto G8 Features:

According to the article, the dual-sim Moto G8 has a 6.39-inch HD+ display (720×1560). The handset has a visible fingerprint scanner with the Motorola logo on the back panel. It can be launched with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity. The smartphone will have a 4000 mAh battery with 10W of fast charging support.

The phone can set up a triple camera with 16 megapixel core, 8 megapixel secondary, 2 megapixel macro sensor. The phone’s going to get an 8 megapixel camera for the selfie. In the photos, the glossy back panel of the smartphone is shown. Apart from the vertical camera, the 3.5 mm audio jack is also available and can be released in two color options with a texture finish.

Moto G8 Power Features:

This 6.36-inch full HD+ screen can be seen on Motorola’s smartphone. The basic version of this smartphone will come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Speaking about the camera, it will also have the same 16-megapixel core,8-megapixel secondary,2-megapixel macro sensor as the Moto G8, although the fourth 8-megapixel sensor can also be seen. In this way, the setup of the quad camera will be provided on the screen. A massive 5000 mAh battery can be found in the G8 Power Moto.