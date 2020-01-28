Whatsapp can’t be hacked, iPhone is responsible for Bezos case

The case of Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon and the richest man in the world, hacked the iPhone, is in the news. Leaks said that Bezos iPhone was attacked with a WhatsApp message. In this hacking of a malicious video file, rumors of the theft of several GB of data from Bezos phone have also been released. At the same time, there was a new twist in this whole case when Facebook told the iPhone operating system responsible for this hacking.

In a BBC interview last week, Nick clegg, Vice President of Facebook Global Affairs and Communications, accused Bezos of hacking the phone on Apple’s operating system. He said,’ WhatsApp comes with end-to-end encryption and can’t be hacked.’

The company that investigated Bezos phone said that an unusually large amount of data had started to come out of phone after the video file had been received. It also included texts from a chat between Bezos and his friend Lauren Sanchez. According Clegg, this hacking was triggered by a flaw in Bezos mobile operating system.

Initial inquiries found that Bezos phone was hacked after receiving a 4.4 MB video file. This is very close to the Pegasus spyware attack that was discussed last year. Pegasus spyware was created by Israel’s NSO group and hacked 1,400 people’s phones.

Apple has not yet responded to the serious allegations made by Facebook. At the same time, the Israeli company NSO Group, which produces Pegasus spyware, has denied any involvement in Bezo’s phone hacking.