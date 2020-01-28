iPhone Users Will Soon Get Dark Mode On WhatsApp

Whats-app keeps bringing new updates to its users on a daily basis, with the aid of which the user experience can be enhanced on the messaging platform. Since recently rolling out the Dark Mode functionality for Android users, Facebook’s flagship messaging app will also introduce Dark Mode to iOS devices. Nonetheless, initially this feature will only be rolled out to beta users.

The Whats-app Dark theme was offered to beta users only on the Android platform. Shortly after fixing bugs related to it, the stable update will be rolled out to all users. During this time, there was considerable confusion as to whether the Dark Mode functionality would be available to iOS device users. Now the reaction has arrived, and it’s obvious that iPhone users will soon be rolled out as well.

Dark Mode:

Although there is no official confirmation from Whats-app about Dark Mode on the iPhone, but WABetainfo’s report said,iOS users will soon get this function. The report mentions the update to iOS 2.20.20.17 and notes that it has hints of the new iPhone Dark Mode. Whats-app has previously given the Dark Splash screen in the 2.20.20.17 beta update, which is allowed by default.

New Features:

Whats-app recently brought a lot of features to iOS users last year. Speak about these functions, as iOS users will now be able to play voice messages directly from alerts. To do this, the user has to press the play option for a long time and release. Today users can also change the font style of the camera To do this, the user has to click on the T button. IOS 13 users will be able to send memes as stickers now.