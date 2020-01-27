Galaxy Fold 2 will be released after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, S-Pen support will be available

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is optimistic of its foldable display technology and will be able to deliver more than one foldable device in 2020. Reports of the smartphone folding from the center of Samsung have been coming out for the last few months, which can soon be launched under the name of Galaxy Z Flip. Instead of the successor to this smartphone, Samsung will announce another foldable device this year and will be called Galaxy Fold 2.

The company’s Unpacked Event is scheduled to take place on February 11 in San Francisco, where the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be unveiled. This product is claimed to be cheaper than the company’s previous Galaxy Fold folding system. In a way, the Galaxy Z Flip could be Samsung’s affordable smartphone with a folding keyboard. The second foldable phone will be the Galaxy Fold 2 top of the line smartphone, and if reports are to be believed, it will not only get a 108-megapixel camera, but it will also be powered by the S-Pen that comes with the Note series.

Latest Qualcomm Processor:

Leaks and rumors have said that the Fold 2 device will be launched with 5 G support and powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor. This smartphone can be fitted with an 8-inch touchscreen and ultra-thin glass. If the reports related to S-Pen support have emerged, the new Galaxy Fold 2 will be the company’s first non-note phone powered by S-Pen. Earlier, the company launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite, an affordable version of the flagship device.

Galaxy Z Flip Launch Soon:

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip will be available with a range of upgrades. Nonetheless, in terms of size, it will be different from the previous system and folded in the clam-shell form. A device-related report said that this smartphone could have 2019 flagship Snapdragon 855 chip-set instead of Qualcomm’s latest processor. Like last year’s Galaxy Note 10 on the tablet, a 10-megapixel selfie camera can be used. Concept sketches show that the new foldable computer will feature a single selfie camera in a hole in the middle of the screen.