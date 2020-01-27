Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: Android Smartwatch Lightweight Battery

Samsung’s mission to innovate in the smartwatch range went ahead with the Galaxy Watch Active 2. This is a new version of the Galaxy Watch. The sleek style of the smartwatch gives it a modern look. It’s kind of light with being thin. The body is made of aluminum. It is covered in silver cloud, black aqua and golden pink. We tested the LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which was made of stainless steel.

Classy Design and Strap:

This model looks trendy and has a leather strap. Active 2 has a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360. The South Korean company has very cleanly put its first party applications on the display The apps can be easily found in the menu via a new digital dial.

Excellent Processor:

The smartwatch has Samsung’s own dual-core Exynos 9110 chip-set. It has 1.5 GB of RAM and runs on Samsung’s One UI. The user interface has made it easy to manage various types of devices and alerts. Phone calls can also be picked up by the unit.

Workout Tracking:

Active 2 has a lot of fitness apps. It has 39 types of exercise monitoring, including swimming, biking and walking. The smartwatch is conveniently connected to many brand Bluetooth headsets. It makes it easier for users to listen to songs or to send voice commands during workouts. The app also has a sensor for the heart rate monitor. Samsung also included versions of the ECG, such as Apple Watch 4 and 5. It has not yet been made live in India, however, as the company will have to gain approval for it.

Equipped with IP68:

The smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating that protects it from dust and water. It also has a water lock mode in which the touchscreen is automatically switched off and the device vibrates and removes the water on it.

Strong Battery Backup:

Active 2 is a hallmark of its battery life. The device under review lasted two days at full charge once. The battery is losing very slowly. Samsung’s new smartwatch is perfect for consumers looking for such a device outside of iOS.